Watch Now: Lankford front and center in abortion demonstrations as Supreme Court decision looms

In the days and hours leading up to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, few members of Congress have been more visible than U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

A Baptist minister with a high priority on banning legal abortion since entering public office more than a dozen years ago, Lankford has spoken on the Senate floor and at Senate press conference, made the rounds of conservative-oriented news programs and gotten an opinion piece published on the Fox News web site.

On Tuesday night and then on Wednesday, he mingled with demonstrators outside the Supreme Court Building.

"When you look at a picture of a child in the womb, there is no doubt that you are looking at human being," Lankford told the demonstrators Wednesday morning.

Like many activists, Lankford tends to dismiss abortion without regard to circumstances such as rape, incest or the age or the physical or emotional health of the girl or woman involved.

"Children are not an inconvenience," Lankford said Wednesday.