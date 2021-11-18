Watch Now: Julius Jones' supporters celebrate outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary: 'We will continue to fight for his freedom'

McALESTER — More than an hour after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that he would spare Julius Jones’ life, Kelli Masters was still in shock.

“We had already prepared that he was going to die,” said Masters, one of Jones’ attorneys. “And it just gave us a chance to have hope again.”

Jones had been scheduled to be put to death at 4 p.m. inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones, 41, had exhausted all of his legal challenges and woke up Thursday awaiting word from Stitt on whether he would accept the state Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation that Jones' death sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The governor, who has the sole authority to accept, reject or modify Parole Board recommendations, chose to modify Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

About 175 Jones supporters who had gathered down the street from the penitentiary greeted the news with cheers and tears.

“I thank God that our governor does have a heart; he is merciful,” said Jones’ sister Antoinette Jones.