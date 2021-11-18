Watch Now: Julius Jones' supporters celebrate outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary: 'We will continue to fight for his freedom'

McALESTER — More than an hour after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that he would spare Julius Jones’ life, Kelli Masters was still in shock.
“We had already prepared that he was going to die,” said Masters, one of Jones’ attorneys. “And it just gave us a chance to have hope again.”
Jones had been scheduled to be put to death at 4 p.m. inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.
Jones, 41, had exhausted all of his legal challenges and woke up Thursday awaiting word from Stitt on whether he would accept the state Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation that Jones' death sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The governor, who has the sole authority to accept, reject or modify Parole Board recommendations, chose to modify Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
About 175 Jones supporters who had gathered down the street from the penitentiary greeted the news with cheers and tears.
“I thank God that our governor does have a heart; he is merciful,” said Jones’ sister Antoinette Jones.
“This is not over. There shouldn’t be any more lynchings, and when my mom said that she didn’t want to see another lynching tomorrow (Thursday), I know God heard her.”
Antoinette Jones said her parents were overjoyed, saying, “Thank you, Jesus.”
Former Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson III was among the Jones supporters who made the trip to McAlester.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” Robinson said of Stitt’s decision. “You have to give him credit.”
Former Tulsa resident Jennifer Blew drove from St. Louis for what she feared would be Jones’ execution.
She said she and her family have been friends with Jones and his family for three years.
“We are just thrilled that Governor Stitt has offered Julius clemency and that he is going to live, and we will continue to fight for his freedom,” Blew said.
Jones’ spiritual adviser, the Rev. Keith Jossell, told the crowd that he still believes that his friend will be a free man someday.
“I still believe in a higher power,” Jossell said. “I still believe that God controls all things, and I do believe one day my brother Julius is going to be able to walk out of this prison.”
Jones’ scheduled execution also drew members of the Ohio-based organization Death Penalty Action.
“There is nothing moral about state-sanctioned executions; there is no reciprocity or justice in them,” said Devin Williams, a DPA member from northern Oklahoma.
Jones, who was 19 at the time of Howell's killing, has maintained his innocence. He told the Parole Board earlier this year that he was home having dinner with his family when Howell was murdered.
Howell, 45, was shot and run over outside his parents’ home during a carjacking. The shooting was witnessed by his sister and two young daughters.
Howell's sister, Megan Tobey, testified against Jones during his 2002 trial. She identified the shooter as a Black man wearing a stocking cap and a red bandana on his face.
Prosecutors presented DNA evidence linking Jones to a red bandana that was found wrapped around the murder weapon in Jones’ house.
More than two decades later, while on her way to McAlester on Thursday, attorney Masters spoke with Jones by phone in what she assumed would be her last conversation with him.
“The main thing, I wanted to help him with getting his thoughts together before his final words,” Masters said. “And so that was our focus — helping him get ready for his final moment.
“I think I’m a little bit in shock. I haven’t cried. I’m still like relieved and a little in shock that it didn’t end today.”