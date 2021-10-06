Watch Now: Joy Hofmeister to flip parties, challenge Kevin Stitt for governor in 2022

So what would she have done differently?

“I wouldn’t have churned through four state epidemiologists in the middle of a pandemic,” Hofmeister said. “The policy was that if you ignore reality, somehow it will go away — when leadership mattered in reducing spread. With that strategy, Oklahomans bore the brunt of COVID in their own lives.”

She added: “Our health care workers are disrespected and stretched to the limit. Just as we’ve seen the lack of respect for educators, our health care providers have been standing alone battling a pandemic without the kind of leadership needed from the Governor’s Office.”

As state superintendent, Hofmeister is also privy to the governor’s influence over the nearly 40 commissions and state boards that she leads or serves on. These include the state boards of Education and Career and Technology Education, the Regional University System of Oklahoma, the Board of Equalization, and Commissioners of the Land Office.

From that vantage point, she said, “It is easy to see that when you value the expertise and perspectives of Oklahomans and when you set priorities that match Oklahoma’s values — which are common sense, working together and courage — we have a roadmap that will lead to a better Oklahoma.”