Watch Now: House OKs up to $698M in package to lure Fortune 500 investment in Oklahoma

A rebate program worth up to $698 million that is key to the state's bid for a $3.06 billion electric vehicle battery factory passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Tuesday morning and is headed to the Senate.

House Bill 4455, by Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, called the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act, creates a new program that would pay the unnamed factory owner — believed to be Panasonic — 3.4% of qualified capital expenditures over a five-year period, up to a maximum of $698 million.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, who presented the bill, said the project would qualify for $500 million under existing business incentive programs, so in effect the package is a $198 million bump.

The $698 million is to come from the state's cash reserves and kept in a segregated account to be paid out as capital expenditure, employment and other benchmarks are met.

According to news reports, Panasonic has narrowed its decision to the Mid-America Industrial Park at Pryor and a site in southeastern Kansas. According to legislators, the factory would be one of the largest under one roof in the United States.

The bill passed 81-17, with most opposition from Republicans generally unfriendly to government-funded economic development.

Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, in whose district Pryor and Mid-America Industrial Park, was among those voting — and debating — against the bill.

Gann said the people of Pryor do not want the plant because it will change their community for the worse, and that current MAIP tenants also are opposed because of the existing labor shortage.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, who presented the bill, said legislators have to decide whether they are really for economic diversity or consider it "something we just talk about on the doorstep" when campaigning.

This story will be updated.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.