Watch Now: Governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The executive order says the governor has the power to grant commutations “upon such conditions and with such restrictions and limitations as the Governor may deem proper.”

The executive order says that after an inmate gets a favorable commutation of a sentence from the governor, he or she is no longer eligible to apply for an additional commutation on the same sentence.

“For over twenty years, I have been haunted by the idea of watching my baby boy die in an execution chamber for a murder that occurred when he was home with his family. I am grateful that after today’s decision by the governor, that can no longer happen," Madeline Davis-Jones said in a statement.

“I still believe that every day Julius spends behind bars is an injustice, and I will never stop speaking out for him or fighting to free him. But today is a good day, and I am thankful to Governor Stitt for that.”

Jones has maintained his innocence and mounted a public relations campaign to get off death row. His supporters have held marches, vigils and rallies and signed petitions to draw national attention to his case.

His case has drawn support from ranging from celebrity actors and athletes to high school students, some of whom walked out of classes to support Jones.