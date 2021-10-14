 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Gov. Stitt vows state would take legal action against Biden's vaccine mandate
0 Comments

Watch now: Gov. Stitt vows state would take legal action against Biden's vaccine mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 14, 2021 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he does not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a video released Thursday that President Joe Biden's executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccinations is unconstitutional.  

Biden in September outlined rules that employers with 100 or more workers must require coronavirus vaccinations for their employees or institute weekly virus testing.

Under Biden’s order, the millions who work as employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government won’t have the option to get tested instead of taking the vaccine. The order also requires large companies to provide paid time off for vaccination.

Stitt said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is ready to respond with court action once the rules go into effect.

“I don’t believe it is the government’s job to dictate polices to private companies,” Stitt said in the video.

No rules currently require employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, O’Connor said in a statement released just after Stitt’s video.

“I urge Oklahoma employers to disregard the Biden Administration’s wishes to the contrary,” O’Connor said. “In the event federal emergency rules are issued that place such an unlawful demand upon employers, our office will be joined by other state Attorneys General across the country to quickly sue and seek an injunction against any implementation or enforcement.”​

101521-tul-nws-stitt-kevin

Stitt

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Republicans who voted against Trump continue in their political careers?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News