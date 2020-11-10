Watch Now: Gov. Stitt, health officials address surge in hospitalizations

Gov. Kevin Stitt and health officials on Tuesday urged residents to "do your part" amid a recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"We are in trouble. Our local and state health care resources are approaching their limits. … our worst nightmare right now … is having to choose a patient in a car accident and COVID ... surgery for a patient who needs it and COVID," said Dr. Julie Watson, vice president of medical affairs at Integris Health in Oklahoma City.

"We can make a difference … by simply wearing a mask. We must prevent the preventable," she said.

Watson made the comments during a news conference Tuesday in Oklahoma City hosted by Stitt.

Stitt — while continuing to say he would not impose a statewide mask mandate — and other speakers, urged residents to wear face coverings and continue to maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID, which is becoming a concern for both hospital capacity and hospital staff.

"These physical and manpower resources are not unlimited," said Dr. Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer at OU Health Hospitals.

"If current trends continue we will run out of beds and run out of staff."