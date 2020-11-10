Watch Now: Gov. Stitt, health officials address surge in hospitalizations

Gov. Kevin Stitt and health officials on Tuesday urged residents to "do your part" amid a recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"We are in trouble. Our local and state health care resources are approaching their limits. … our worst nightmare right now … is having to choose a patient in a car accident and COVID ... surgery for a patient who needs it and COVID," said Dr. Julie Watson, vice president of medical affairs at Integris Health in Oklahoma City.
"We can make a difference … by simply wearing a mask. We must prevent the preventable," she said.
Watson made the comments during a news conference Tuesday in Oklahoma City hosted by Stitt.
Stitt — while continuing to say he would not impose a statewide mask mandate — and other speakers, urged residents to wear face coverings and continue to maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID, which is becoming a concern for both hospital capacity and hospital staff.
"These physical and manpower resources are not unlimited," said Dr. Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer at OU Health Hospitals.
"If current trends continue we will run out of beds and run out of staff."
Stitt and health officials gave the update after Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 for the first time.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye, asked Monday whether he has counseled Gov. Kevin Stitt to change course and issue a statewide mask mandate, said that “everyone should wear a mask.” He added that the governor is making weighty decisions in response to differing political opinions on the issue from millions of Oklahomans.
“It’s a personal responsibility; it’s a social responsibility, and everyone needs to do it,” Frye said. “I don’t think a mandate will help with that.”
The state’s death toll has risen to 1,451, and 1,102 Oklahomans remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases as of the most recent survey of state facilities.
