Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt says McGirt legal decision is state's 'most pressing issue'

"We are witnessing freedom and democracy slip from Afghanistan's fingers," Stitt said during a brief passage on the situation in that country. He then tied that into what he said is an infringement on individual freedom in the United States.

"Is there ever a time when liberty must be sacrificed?" Stitt said. "Maybe public safety? Public health? Majority viewpoint? Today, some leaders of cities and states in America are saying yes.

"This is deeply troubling to me," Stitt said. "Because today you may be finding yourself agreeing or not even caring about a few extra mandates, but tomorrow you might disagree. Freedom is about protecting the minority's viewpoint.

"It's troubling there are governors in other states who believe in sacrificing freedoms by mandating and controlling their citizens. ... As governor I've never sacrificed individual liberties for any price."

Critics disagree, but in any event Stitt made his point as it pertains to COVID-19 mandates.