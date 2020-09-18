Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt reports decline in hospitalizations, reiterates no state mask mandate

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state medical leaders are encouraged by the various therapeutic treatment options that provide better outcomes for COVID-19 patients and overall declines in hospitalizations, despite a recent White House report that indicates the state needs to enhance its coronavirus mitigation measures.
During a news conference Thursday, health officials noted that Oklahoma had experienced a positive trend in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, saying that less than 5% of active cases are currently requiring hospital care.
“We’re all seeing positive trends. I’m very pleased in the percentage of people who need to go to the hospital,” said Stitt, who mentioned that the number of hospitalizations has decreased each month since early April.
“We’ve had between 700 to 1,000 cases daily for about 14 days. That means not enough cases for hospitals to approach capacity issues. If they do, we can suspend nonemergency (medical) procedures again. I think concerns are coming from seeing other states, but we’re different from other states.”
As of Thursday, 516 patients were being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19.
The lower hospitalization rate has worked in conjunction with treatments such as remdesivir and other drug combinations that have shortened recovery times and improved health outcomes in severely infected patients, officials said.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, was granted an emergency use authorization in May after trial data showed it helped shorten hospital recovery time for COVID-19 patients by 31%.
Dr. Mousumi Som, OSU Medical Center chief of staff, said the drug decreased the time a person with COVID-19 spent in the hospital from an average of 15 days to an average of 11 days.
“That’s a big deal when your patient is suffering from COVID-19,” Som said.
The Department of Health and Human Services last week said U.S. hospitals have turned down about a third of their allocated supplies of remdesivir since July as need has waned for the drug, which costs $3,120 for a six-vial course. Government-led distribution of remdesivir expires this month.
Som said the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, with remdesivir can cut median recovery time by an additional day. She affirmed that those drugs were used with caution due to a lack of study on their long-term effectiveness.
Stitt said the state had received 810 vials of the drug with this week and expects 300 next week from HHS.
Interim state Health Commissioner Lance Frye said that while the state is in a seemingly stable position in regard to hospitalizations and deaths, there is concern over a surge in cases among younger people, particularly college students. Outbreaks have already affected several Oklahoma universities.
“Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you start to feel ill, please stay where you are,” Frye said. “Don’t spread it to our most vulnerable populations.”
During the news conference, Stitt addressed the most recent White House Task Force report, which indicated that Oklahoma needs a statewide mask mandate to contain further spread of COVID-19.
The state, according to the Sept. 13 report, has been in the daily new-case red zone for 10 consecutive weeks and in the red for test positivity in two of the past 12 weeks.
Oklahoma ranks No. 5 in the country for new COVID-19 cases and test positivity.
Stitt, however, reaffirmed that he will not institute a mask requirement in Oklahoma despite the White House suggestion.
“We make decisions based on the facts and the data here in Oklahoma and not what we see on television, not what the feds tell us we have to do,” Stitt said. “Those reports are a lot of times just cut and paste and sent around to all 50 states.”
Though he supports individual local municipalities moving forward with mask ordinances and acknowledged the success of areas with mandates, Stitt said he doesn’t think the state should take “a one-size fits all” approach on face-covering requirements.
“We’ve had some counties that have had zero cases in the last seven days,” he said.
In addition to the differences in case rates among counties, Stitt opposes a statewide mandate because of concern over enforceability.
“I’ve been very clear from the beginning that I believe a mask mandate is unenforceable, and I’m not going to mandate something that I don’t think you can enforce,” he said.
