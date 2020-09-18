Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt reports decline in hospitalizations, reiterates no state mask mandate

“Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you start to feel ill, please stay where you are,” Frye said. “Don’t spread it to our most vulnerable populations.”

During the news conference, Stitt addressed the most recent White House Task Force report, which indicated that Oklahoma needs a statewide mask mandate to contain further spread of COVID-19.

The state, according to the Sept. 13 report, has been in the daily new-case red zone for 10 consecutive weeks and in the red for test positivity in two of the past 12 weeks.

Oklahoma ranks No. 5 in the country for new COVID-19 cases and test positivity.

Stitt, however, reaffirmed that he will not institute a mask requirement in Oklahoma despite the White House suggestion.

“We make decisions based on the facts and the data here in Oklahoma and not what we see on television, not what the feds tell us we have to do,” Stitt said. “Those reports are a lot of times just cut and paste and sent around to all 50 states.”