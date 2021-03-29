Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates move to Phase 4 of state's vaccination plan with his own shot

“This truly has been a team effort,” Stitt said. “Many people have worked long hours, days and nights for months, really, to make this happen.

“Oklahoma, we did this the right way. We prioritized the people who needed it first, we protected our most vulnerable, and today we have enough supply that anyone in the state of Oklahoma who wants a vaccine can get it.”

With hospitalizations and new cases down to levels not seen for months, he stated confidently: “We are going to get our summers back.”

The move to Phase 4 follows just two weeks after the state entered into Phase 3.

On Monday, Oklahoma was approaching a total of 2 million vaccine doses administered, accounting for state and federal allocations. Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said 1,201,827 Oklahomans had received at least one dose, and 685,348 had completed the series.

More than 73% of residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, he said.

Reed said there’s reason to celebrate the “monumental milestone,” but the endeavor is not yet over. Many more Oklahomans must get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity throughout the population.