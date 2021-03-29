Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates move to Phase 4 of state's vaccination plan with his own shot

The room buzzed with nervous laughter and anticipatory chatter as Gov. Kevin Stitt sat in a leather chair and rolled up his sleeve, ready to receive his COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m more nervous than anything right now; all these cameras on me,” he said, exhaling. “Does anybody not like shots here?”
The state leader craned his neck away from his left arm as a Health Department nurse prepped it for inoculation, but a look of surprise flashed across his masked face as his nurse proclaimed, “That’s it.”
“OK,” Stitt said slowly, turning to examine his arm before giving a thumbs up. “That wasn’t bad. Thank you.”
“Well done,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said.
Stitt received his first and only dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the conclusion of a news conference to celebrate the state’s open vaccine eligibility.
Monday marked the first day of Phase 4 of the state’s vaccine eligibility priority plan, meaning every Oklahoman over 16 is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Stitt lauded all of the leaders, workers, partners, agencies and organizations whose “remarkable” efforts allowed the state to reach such a phase just three and a half months since the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the state.
“This truly has been a team effort,” Stitt said. “Many people have worked long hours, days and nights for months, really, to make this happen.
“Oklahoma, we did this the right way. We prioritized the people who needed it first, we protected our most vulnerable, and today we have enough supply that anyone in the state of Oklahoma who wants a vaccine can get it.”
With hospitalizations and new cases down to levels not seen for months, he stated confidently: “We are going to get our summers back.”
The move to Phase 4 follows just two weeks after the state entered into Phase 3.
On Monday, Oklahoma was approaching a total of 2 million vaccine doses administered, accounting for state and federal allocations. Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said 1,201,827 Oklahomans had received at least one dose, and 685,348 had completed the series.
More than 73% of residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, he said.
Reed said there’s reason to celebrate the “monumental milestone,” but the endeavor is not yet over. Many more Oklahomans must get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity throughout the population.
“Now is the best time for you to get the vaccine,” Reed said. “It is not only the best way to protect yourself from the virus, but it is also an unselfish act to protect your loved ones and your community from COVID-19.
Frye echoed Reed’s concerns. He said the best way to protect the state from another surge of cases is getting a large percentage of the population vaccinated.
Reed said the current numbers of residents who have received at least one dose represent just more than 30% of the state’s eligible population, whereas nearly 66% of Oklahomans originally surveyed indicated they were likely to get the vaccine.
With shipments of vaccine allocations now coming in regularly, the state is focusing on making the vaccine widely available through many agencies, including pharmacies and doctor’s offices that signed up to be pandemic providers through the state.
“I strongly recommend all Oklahomans consider getting the vaccine,” Frye said. “Let me be clear; this vaccine is very safe, and it works. The vaccine prevents you from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. With FDA-authorized vaccines from three manufacturers available, I want to emphasize that the best vaccine is the one you can get now. All three will work to keep you safe. Building personal immunity and herd immunity are key to helping us get back to our new normal.”
Frye emphasized the importance of continued adherence to Centers for Disease Control guidelines following vaccination, such as omitting masks only if gathering in a small group with other vaccinated individuals, and while awaiting vaccination — wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.
Frye said OSDH is continuing to look at the future of public health in the state and is working to update its data technology while continuing to monitor the region’s case levels.
“We want it behind us,” Reed said of the pandemic. “We not only want our summer back, we want the fall and the holiday season back, as well, so, a vaccine program is the best way to do that.”
Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment through the state’s vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or through other providers at vaccinefinder.org.