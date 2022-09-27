 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Now: Gov. Kevin Stitt again calls for ending grocery tax; state Senate won't take it up during special session

  • Updated
  • 0

Sept. 27, 2022 video via Gov. Stitt's Youtube page. The governor asked the state legislature to pass legislation on the issue during the upcoming special session.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call that lawmakers eliminate the grocery tax when they return Wednesday in special session on another matter was dead on arrival in the Senate.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol to finish a special session to dole out more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $250 million from a fund to bolster rural economic development.

Stitt held a news conference on the south steps of the Capitol on Tuesday to ask residents to call lawmakers to seek the elimination of the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries to help deal with inflation.

But the Senate on Friday said it would be working only on the ARPA money and economic development issues.

Stitt is running for his second term, and polls show that his lead is narrowing.

“President Biden’s inflation crisis is out of control, and the Democrats in Washington are showing no signs of slowing down their spending spree,” Stitt said.

People are also reading…

Stitt said hardworking residents are losing money in their retirement plans, delaying retirement and paying more for gas, groceries, energy and everyday items.

“The bottom line — everything is more expensive, and Oklahomans are hurting,” he said.

Stitt said that because the state has $3 billion in savings and a projected $1 billion surplus next year, the state can provide fiscally responsible inflation relief now.

Lawmakers met in June in a special session called by Stitt on inflation relief. The House sent the Senate several tax-cut measures, including elimination of the state sales tax on groceries. The House then ended the special session.

The Senate said that because the House had ended the session, it could not take up the bills.

The House, however, disagreed with that assessment.

The Senate appointed a panel to study the issue of tax reform.

“As we enter a recession, we must remember just a few short years ago we were scrambling with a $1.3 billion shortfall,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “We must be mindful and do tax cuts the right way.

“That is why I have appointed a tax policy working group. The members of this group are making serous strides to a long-term, sustainable plan to responsibly cut and reform taxes in our state.”

Stitt said he didn’t think the state was on the brink of a recession, saying Oklahoma is in a great situation.

Oklahoma is one of 13 states that tax groceries, Stitt said, adding that he has called to end the grocery tax since 2019. Both the House and the Senate have passed bills to get that done, he said.

“Eliminating it can save families hundreds each year,” Stitt said.

Lawmakers are returning to spend $2 billion, Stitt said. The least they can do, he said, is pass a bill to eliminate the grocery tax.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

The bill appropriates $39.4 million to the University Hospitals Authority "to expand the capacity of behavioral health care for the children of this state," but only on the condition that no facility owned by the authority or its associated trust perform "gender reassignment medical treatment” for children under 18.

Federal officials laud Tulsa's advanced mobility plans

Federal officials laud Tulsa's advanced mobility plans

"There's a lot about Tulsa that looks like a lot of this country," said Scott Andes, project lead for the U.S. Economic Development Administration. "One of the things that we said is we want anyone in America to be able to look at one of the winners and say, 'We could do that.'"

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

The possibility of allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell liquor is being floated by a lobbyist for Walmart and some other retailers who met behind closed doors in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert