Watch Now: Federal, state authorities partner to open COVID-19 vaccination center in north Tulsa

The Biden administration said Friday morning it is teaming with Oklahoma state government to open a COVID-19 community vaccination center at Tulsa Community College's Northeast Campus, 3727 E. Apache St.

The site, capable of administering 3,000 doses a day, is expected to open April 21.

“Oklahomans welcome this additional support from the federal government to further fuel our state’s successful vaccination rollout,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “We are well on our way to getting our summer back.”

The center's site was chosen to best serve populations with high infection and low vaccination rates, officials said.

