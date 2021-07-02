Watch now: 'Access to peace of mind': U.S. health secretary comes to Tulsa to celebrate Medicaid expansion

Meeting with local health care advocates Thursday morning, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to Tulsa to mark the first day of Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma as nearly 200,000 more state residents became qualified for the program.
Oklahoma became the 37th state to join the federal government’s expanded Medicaid program as State Question 802 took effect.
“July 1 will go down in history,” Becerra said, “as the day Oklahoma expanded access to peace of mind,” explaining that tens of thousands of residents will no longer have to worry about affording health care.
Medicaid expansion started with the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare, which originally mandated that states would have to expand coverage for people under 65 with incomes below 133% of the federal poverty level.
In June 2012, however, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the part of the Affordable Care Act that penalized states for not expanding Medicare, which gave states the choice to expand their programs or not.
Then-Gov. Mary Fallin decided against it, saying the expansion would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars that would have to be reallocated from other programs. Last year’s state question passed with just 50.5% of the vote to overrule that choice.
“What Oklahoma did last year was send a resounding message,” Becerra said, adding later that Oklahoma was “showing the remaining states how to get it done.”
The state will be eligible for nearly $500 million in additional federal funding over the next two years to offset the cost of Medicaid expansion, he said. After that, a healthier population will have economic benefits that will help the state afford the extra expenses, he said.
“You’re going to find a healthier economy in the state of Oklahoma,” Becerra said, “and more than that, a healthier state budget.”
About 25% of the state’s population was already enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, known as SoonerCare. And more than 120,000 Oklahomans have already applied for the new benefits, officials said.
“We’ve had people cry who have never had health insurance before in their lives,” said Susan Savage, a former Tulsa mayor now serving as CEO of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, which has been helping patients apply for the expanded Medicaid. “They break down in tears.”