Watch now: 'Access to peace of mind': U.S. health secretary comes to Tulsa to celebrate Medicaid expansion

Meeting with local health care advocates Thursday morning, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to Tulsa to mark the first day of Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma as nearly 200,000 more state residents became qualified for the program.

Oklahoma became the 37th state to join the federal government’s expanded Medicaid program as State Question 802 took effect.

“July 1 will go down in history,” Becerra said, “as the day Oklahoma expanded access to peace of mind,” explaining that tens of thousands of residents will no longer have to worry about affording health care.

Medicaid expansion started with the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare, which originally mandated that states would have to expand coverage for people under 65 with incomes below 133% of the federal poverty level.

In June 2012, however, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the part of the Affordable Care Act that penalized states for not expanding Medicare, which gave states the choice to expand their programs or not.