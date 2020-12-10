Watch Now: $400 more coming to 120k Oklahomans as unemployment claims rise 55% from last week

New state jobless claims increased 55% last week over the prior week as one unemployment benefit program ends and another is resurrected long enough to provide a one-time $400 payment to the out-of-work.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 5,498 workers filed for the first time for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma last week, compared to the revised 3,541 initial claims filed the week ending Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, a state official announced last week that unemployment compensation paid under the State Extended Benefits program will end Friday. State officials also announced Thursday that the state would be providing one-time $400 payments to 120,000 out-of-work Oklahomans.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said she had expected the State Extended Benefits program to remain in effect longer but that she was notified by the federal government last week that the program would be ending sooner.

“I know the gravity of what I’m telling many people,” Zumwalt said Friday in a video posted to social media. “I know this is not information that any of you want to receive right now before the holidays.”