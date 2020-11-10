 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch live at 2 p.m.: COVID-19 update from Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma public health officials

Watch live at 2 p.m.: COVID-19 update from Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma public health officials

{{featured_button_text}}

State officials are set for a 2 p.m. update on the day after Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 for the first time.

Health Commissioner Lance Frye, asked Monday whether he has counseled Gov. Kevin Stitt to change course and issue a statewide mask mandate, said that “everyone should wear a mask.” He added that the governor is making weighty decisions in response to differing political opinions on the issue from millions of Oklahomans.

“It’s a personal responsibility; it’s a social responsibility, and everyone needs to do it,” Frye said. “I don’t think a mandate will help with that.”

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,451, and 1,102 Oklahomans remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases as of the most recent survey of state facilities.

Watch live after 2 p.m.:

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Govt-and-politics

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

+6
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Govt-and-politics

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

+6
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Govt-and-politics

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News