Watch live at 2 p.m.: COVID-19 update from Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma public health officials

State officials are set for a 2 p.m. update on the day after Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 for the first time.

Health Commissioner Lance Frye, asked Monday whether he has counseled Gov. Kevin Stitt to change course and issue a statewide mask mandate, said that “everyone should wear a mask.” He added that the governor is making weighty decisions in response to differing political opinions on the issue from millions of Oklahomans.

“It’s a personal responsibility; it’s a social responsibility, and everyone needs to do it,” Frye said. “I don’t think a mandate will help with that.”

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,451, and 1,102 Oklahomans remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases as of the most recent survey of state facilities.