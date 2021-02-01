Watch live after 12:45: Gov. Stitt gives State of the State address

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday released an annual report of his administration's accomplishments ahead of his presentation of the State of the State address from the Capitol to kick off Oklahoma's 58th Legislature.

“While 2020 looked a lot different from our first year in office, we have seen some great accomplishments across state government,” Stitt said in a statement. “The proactive and ongoing efforts to provide critical services during a historic pandemic have been possible thanks to our committed state employees who have worked day and night to support their fellow Oklahomans. 2020 tested the resiliency of our state and our people, but at the root of it all, we’ve endured. We remain focused on the promise of tomorrow and the promise of becoming a Top Ten state.”