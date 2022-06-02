Voting law legislation might lead to more confusion than change

Oklahoma lawmakers worried about election security stirred up some dust during the recently completed legislative session, but it may have settled on more confusion than change.

Most of the dozen or so election-related bills that made it through the sausage grinder into statute are primarily technical in nature.

Extreme measures, such as requiring every voter in the state to reregister, did not make the cut. No new laws of substance affect the upcoming June 28 primaries — although a few from last year do.

Long term, a few of this year’s bills could complicate the voting process for some Oklahomans, especially those who use absentee ballots, move around or have unusual living arrangements — or are dead.

To be clear, Oklahoma’s graveyard vote has grown exceedingly small, but lawmakers were concerned enough to address it this spring, along with such things as canceling registrations of people who move out of state and multiple registrations at one address.

Most affected are those who vote by absentee ballot.

A law passed last year now requires that requests for absentee ballots be submitted at least 15 days before the election, about a week earlier than previously. Although the law took effect Jan. 1, many voters may be encountering it for the first time this summer.

In order to receive a mail absentee ballot for the June 28 primary, the request must be submitted by June 13.

Beginning July 1, online requests must include the identification number — driver’s license number or last four Social Security number digits — listed on the person’s voter registration. Applicants can list both numbers if they can’t remember which is on their registration.

An exception to the new law is allowed for registrations without identification numbers, but only through the end of the year. The exception does not apply to registrations with neither identification numbers nor birthdates. Absentee requests using those registrations must be made in person.

Most such registrations, said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, date from before the mid-1990s, when such information was not standard. That’s led to concerns that those most likely to struggle with the new law will be older people.

“We’ll try to make it as easy to comply as possible,” Ziriax said.

Addresses are also going under the microscope. New state laws are pickier are about where voter identification cards can be sent and quicker to cancel some registrations.

With a few exceptions, beginning next year, new voter registration cards will be mailed only to physical addresses rather than post office boxes. Physical address with more than five registered voters will be sent confirmation cards, which if not returned likely will result in cancellation of any or all five registrations.

Separately, 10 or more registrations at an address will be subject to investigation by a district attorney. Ziriax said Cleveland County recently looked into 27 registrations at one address and found it to be a United Parcel Service store that rents mail boxes.

The people involved were advised to change their registrations, Ziriax said.

The law requires cancellation of existing registrations if a person is found to have moved to another county or another state or if a person surrenders their Oklahoma driver’s license to obtain a license in another state.

New voter registration cards were mailed this spring to everyone on Tulsa County’s rolls and to many registered voters across the state because of Census-related redistricting and precinct reorganization. New laws require all of those returned as undeliverable to be noted on the rolls, as well as subsequently returned cards.

It does occasionally happen — usually the result of someone submitting an absentee ballot and then dying before election day or a family member submitting an absentee ballot requested by a spouse or parent who died before completing it.

There are also new laws about checking the rolls for felons and others ineligible to vote.

The stated purpose of the new laws is to make certain people don’t vote illegally, although opponents of some of the measures say the new laws are more likely to confuse people and exclude people on the margins, such as those who move frequently or are homeless.

In any event, one demographic that almost everyone agrees shouldn’t vote are the dead, and the Legislature worked hard to make sure that happens even less than it already does.

The State Election Board receives monthly lists of deaths reported to the Oklahoma Department of Health, and the rolls are updated accordingly, but Ziriax said once in a while a name slips through, usually because a name on a death certificate does not exactly match the person’s voter registration.

The name remains on the rolls until someone, usually a family member, alerts election officials.

One of the new laws taking effect next year requires funeral directors to notify the Health Department when someone dies (currently it’s voluntary) and for death certificates to include the deceased driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, when available.

