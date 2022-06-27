OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick candidates in races ranging from governor and other statewide posts to the Legislature and Congress.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Some races, such as the campaign for state auditor and inspector, will be decided in the Republican primary because no one from another party is running.

If no one gets 50% of the votes plus one, the top two vote-getters will advance to the Aug. 23 runoff.

The ballot does not have a high-profile state question on it, unlike June 2020 when Medicaid expansion and June 2018 when medical marijuana were on the ballot, said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

“I think we will have a slightly lower turnout than what we have seen in those elections,” Ziriax said. “But I am optimistic we will see good turnout for this election.”

The elections have attracted a good deal of money, much of it in the form of anonymous and semi-anonymous independent expenditures. Such expenditures supporting or opposing candidates include $1.2 million in the highly competitive 2nd Congressional District, $4.4 million in the two U.S. Senate primaries and somewhere north of $8 million on state races.

A lot of that has been spent in the past few days, some of it for campaign material even less reliable than usual. A tactic employed by some political operatives is to make their least-accurate claims at the last minute, when opponents have no chance to rebut them.

In Oklahoma, only Republicans can vote in Republican primaries, but Democrats have opened their primaries to independent voters.

All registered voters have a right to vote on nonpartisan candidates, such as judges, and issues on the ballot.

Due to redistricting, voters' precincts might have changed, so they are encouraged to check to make sure they know the location of their polling place.

Oklahoma requires voters to show photo identification issued by the state, federal government or a recognized tribal government at the polls. They may also use the free voter identification card.

A third option is to sign an affidavit and obtain a provisional ballot.

Sample ballots are available on the State Election Board website's voter portal.

The website will also have election results.

As for whether results will be tallied on Tuesday night, “we always finish on election night,” Ziriax said. “We will be 100% reporting on Tuesday.”

The general election is Nov. 8.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: In primary voting, is it about the party or the person?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.