Voters face a slate of secondary statewide races in Tuesday's election

OKLAHOMA CITY — While the races for governor and state superintendent have grabbed attention, voters on Tuesday also will consider candidates seeking other statewide offices.
Republican Matt Pinnell is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor and hopes to fend off Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.
Pinnell, 43, of Tulsa, serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of tourism and branding. He is past chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and past Republican National Committee state party director. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising.
“I believe the state needs someone in the executive branch that is focused on the sales and marketing job of the state, promoting the state, generating as much return on the taxpayers’ investment as possible,” he said.
People are also reading…
Powell, 51, of Bethany, is an Oklahoma City Police Department evidence custodian and serves on the Bethany City Council.
He said the state does not need a lieutenant governor, adding that the office has very little authority or responsibility.
“It is not appropriate to have a statewide office that is a choose-your-adventure experience,” Powell said.
Alizaden-Ford could not be reached for comment.
Republican Todd Russ faces Libertarian Greg Sadler and Democrat Charles De Coune in the race for state treasurer.
State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, a Republican, did not seek another term.
Russ, 61, of Cordell, is terming out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His family runs a land title company. He holds a degree in finance, is a former banker, and is in the farming and ranching business.
He said he has the skill set that matches the treasurer’s job.
“I can’t think of a better way I can serve the people,” he said.
De Coune, 50, of Oklahoma City is the lending manager for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance. He ran for treasurer four years ago as an independent.
De Coune wants the office to be a watchdog on spending, to increase the state’s credit rating and to reunite people with their unclaimed property, a function of the office.
Sadler, 49, of Newalla is in sales with a furniture company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic communications.
He said he is running to give people a third option. Many are not happy with the traditional two parties, he said.
He said the position should have no allegiance to either party and should be a transparent watchdog.
Republican Leslie Osborn, 59, of Mustang is seeking a second term as labor commissioner. She served 10 years in the Oklahoma House and is a former small-business owner with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
She wants to continue to focus on critical job shortages and occupational license reform.
Challenging her for the labor commissioner seat are Democrat Jack Henderson, 72, a former Tulsa city councilor who is retired from AT&T, and Libertarian Will Daugherty, 28, of Yukon, who manages a home care company and holds a bachelor’s degree in health care management..
Henderson believes the Department of Labor is understaffed and would like to see more focus on the health and safety of the state’s workforce.
Daugherty said the office presents a great opportunity to highlight some of the issues with the workforce in Oklahoma and how the state treats new entrepreneurs and employees.
Republican Kim David hopes to defeat Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood for the Corporation Commission seat being vacated by Republican Dana Murphy due to term limits.
Bowman, 54, of Tulsa, is an associate professor at the University of Tulsa College of Law and director of the Sustainable Energy and Resources Law program. She holds a bachelor’s in history, a law degree and a doctorate.
She said voters are really being put at a disadvantage by the securitization bill that passed following the February 2021 storm. The measure pushes costs from the utilities on to the consumers, who are going be paying billions of dollars over 28 years.
She said David worked hard in the Legislature to get the measure passed.
David, 61, is terming out of the Oklahoma Senate, where she served as majority floor leader. From Porter, she is a small-businesswoman and holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum geology.
Had the securitization measure not passed, ratepayers would be on the hook monthly for thousands of dollars in bills, she said.
Underwood lives in a rural area near Inola and works at an engineering firm. He said he spent more than 40 years in the electric power and oil and gas industries for construction, plant operation and maintenance support. He declined to provide his age or educational background.
“I am an Oklahoma native,” he said. “I am not, repeat not, a politician.”
One of the quieter races this time is that for Oklahoma attorney general, where Republican Gentner Drummond, 59, a Tulsa attorney, faces Libertarian Lynda Steele, 31, of Warr Acres.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed John O’Connor to the post when Republican Mike Hunter resigned. O’Connor lost the Republican nomination to Drummond.
Drummond has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics and a law degree. He was a captain in the Air Force during Operation Desert Storm.
“I’m running for attorney general because I believe the people of this state deserve a chief law enforcement officer who answers to them and no one else,” Drummond said.
Steele runs a nonprofit and is an entrepreneur. She served 12 years in the Oklahoma National Guard.
She is not an attorney and does not have a college degree.
She said she was approached by the Libertarian Party to run based on her extensive work in the community.
She said she understands constitutional law, court practices and procedures for fair trials.
The polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Featured video:
2022 Oklahoma election coverage: Previews from statewide and local races
Early voting begins Wednesday for Oklahoma's election.
Most will go to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for the state's next governor, both U.S. senators, and more.
See all of our preview coverage below. For Tulsa World editorial board endorsements, click here.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt debated in Oklahoma City. The event was livestreamed but not broadcast.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a Democrat, sparred Wednesday during a debate in Oklahoma City.
The gubernatorial candidates are close in the polls less than a month out from the general election and are trying to differentiate their policy opinions.
Stitt raised twice as much as Hofmeister from June 14 to Aug. 8 but needed only half as many lines to report it.
The leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations, formerly known as the Five Civilized Tribes, announced their endorsement of Hofmeister over Stitt on Tuesday.
Almost $10.3 million of that has benefited Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Gov. Kevin Stitt put almost $2 million of his own money into his re-election campaign during October.
The event was held by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Markwayne Mullin had the support of some of the state's wealthiest and most politically active citizens, but almost all of the $680,116.71 Kendra Horn raised during the third quarter was from individuals. Much of that came in amounts of $100 or less.
Apparently nothing changed the minds of voters between June's primary and Tuesday's runoff.
It's the first time such a thing has happened in Oklahoma, and making the matchup even more unusual is that all of the men in those races are Republicans and all of the women are Democrats.
Four GOP incumbents have huge financial and political advantages. The open CD2 spot has been overwhelmingly Republican since former U.S. House Rep. Dan Boren retired from politics 10 years ago.
Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen prevailed Tuesday in one of the country's most surprisingly expensive Congressional races.
Tuesday night’s event hosted by KOKH-Fox 25 TV in Oklahoma City is the only time state superintendent candidates have debated one-on-one. #oklaed
The Tulsa World had a front-row seat for their markedly different political rhetoric at recent campaign stops, followed up by one-on-one interviews with Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters. #oklaed
Ryan Walters claims victory over Shawnee Superintendent April Grace. #oklaed
All three face opponents in November's general election.
Changed voter demographics of House District 70, as well as a fairly well-known candidate, give Democrats hope that they can flip the seat blue in the Nov. 8 general election.
After 12 years, a new face will represent the district, which encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs as well as Sperry and Skiatook and a substantial swath of the surrounding rural Tulsa and Osage counties.
Democrat Melissa Provenzano won HD 79 in 2018 and successfully defended the seat in 2020, despite a substantial Republican advantage in registered voters. With time and redistricting, that margin has decreased from about 3,570 to about 1,650, but the GOP still views it as a potential pickup for nominee Paul Hassink.
After complaints about where the poles are being installed and wireless companies' failure to provide notice of their work, councilors establishing additional regulations on Wednesday.
Laura Bellis, who was elected in August to represent District 4, made her remarks during a fundraiser for Councilor Lori Decter Wright.
District 7 candidate Ken Reddick's list of endorsements has included the governor for weeks.
Ken Reddick is running against District 7 City Council incumbent Lori Decter Wright. He says he only made the trip to provide transportation for a veteran who wanted to go.
In the District 4 race, Laura Bellis wins outright with 50.6% of the vote.
Lori Decter Wright received 1,840 of 3,696 votes cast, leaving her nine votes of a majority.
Officials have long warned of a looming election crisis if more people don’t sign up to become poll workers, and some counties are losing longtime precinct officials to increasing fear of harassment or intimidation.
The Tulsa County Election Board is down 350 to 400 precinct workers from what it will need for the November elections, and it is looking to local municipalities for help.
A nationwide effort by Trump supporters to undermine trust in the election process appears to have escalated, and officials think an event held last month in in Springfield, Missouri, could be to blame.
It's been a long time since Oklahoma Democrats had fun this late in a general election campaign. But they did Saturday night at the Mike Synar Memorial Barbecue.
Nearly 70% of Oklahoma’s state legislative elections will be decided without a single vote cast in November. Political experts, local organizers and legislative candidates help shed light on why uncompetitive races are rising.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe