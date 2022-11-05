Voters face a slate of secondary statewide races in Tuesday's election

OKLAHOMA CITY — While the races for governor and state superintendent have grabbed attention, voters on Tuesday also will consider candidates seeking other statewide offices.

Republican Matt Pinnell is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor and hopes to fend off Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.

Pinnell, 43, of Tulsa, serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of tourism and branding. He is past chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and past Republican National Committee state party director. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising.

“I believe the state needs someone in the executive branch that is focused on the sales and marketing job of the state, promoting the state, generating as much return on the taxpayers’ investment as possible,” he said.

Powell, 51, of Bethany, is an Oklahoma City Police Department evidence custodian and serves on the Bethany City Council.

He said the state does not need a lieutenant governor, adding that the office has very little authority or responsibility.

“It is not appropriate to have a statewide office that is a choose-your-adventure experience,” Powell said.

Alizaden-Ford could not be reached for comment.

Republican Todd Russ faces Libertarian Greg Sadler and Democrat Charles De Coune in the race for state treasurer.

State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, a Republican, did not seek another term.

Russ, 61, of Cordell, is terming out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His family runs a land title company. He holds a degree in finance, is a former banker, and is in the farming and ranching business.

He said he has the skill set that matches the treasurer’s job.

“I can’t think of a better way I can serve the people,” he said.

De Coune, 50, of Oklahoma City is the lending manager for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance. He ran for treasurer four years ago as an independent.

De Coune wants the office to be a watchdog on spending, to increase the state’s credit rating and to reunite people with their unclaimed property, a function of the office.

Sadler, 49, of Newalla is in sales with a furniture company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic communications.

He said he is running to give people a third option. Many are not happy with the traditional two parties, he said.

He said the position should have no allegiance to either party and should be a transparent watchdog.

Republican Leslie Osborn, 59, of Mustang is seeking a second term as labor commissioner. She served 10 years in the Oklahoma House and is a former small-business owner with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

She wants to continue to focus on critical job shortages and occupational license reform.

Challenging her for the labor commissioner seat are Democrat Jack Henderson, 72, a former Tulsa city councilor who is retired from AT&T, and Libertarian Will Daugherty, 28, of Yukon, who manages a home care company and holds a bachelor’s degree in health care management..

Henderson believes the Department of Labor is understaffed and would like to see more focus on the health and safety of the state’s workforce.

Daugherty said the office presents a great opportunity to highlight some of the issues with the workforce in Oklahoma and how the state treats new entrepreneurs and employees.

Republican Kim David hopes to defeat Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood for the Corporation Commission seat being vacated by Republican Dana Murphy due to term limits.

Bowman, 54, of Tulsa, is an associate professor at the University of Tulsa College of Law and director of the Sustainable Energy and Resources Law program. She holds a bachelor’s in history, a law degree and a doctorate.

She said voters are really being put at a disadvantage by the securitization bill that passed following the February 2021 storm. The measure pushes costs from the utilities on to the consumers, who are going be paying billions of dollars over 28 years.

She said David worked hard in the Legislature to get the measure passed.

David, 61, is terming out of the Oklahoma Senate, where she served as majority floor leader. From Porter, she is a small-businesswoman and holds a bachelor’s degree in petroleum geology.

Had the securitization measure not passed, ratepayers would be on the hook monthly for thousands of dollars in bills, she said.

Underwood lives in a rural area near Inola and works at an engineering firm. He said he spent more than 40 years in the electric power and oil and gas industries for construction, plant operation and maintenance support. He declined to provide his age or educational background.

“I am an Oklahoma native,” he said. “I am not, repeat not, a politician.”

One of the quieter races this time is that for Oklahoma attorney general, where Republican Gentner Drummond, 59, a Tulsa attorney, faces Libertarian Lynda Steele, 31, of Warr Acres.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed John O’Connor to the post when Republican Mike Hunter resigned. O’Connor lost the Republican nomination to Drummond.

Drummond has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics and a law degree. He was a captain in the Air Force during Operation Desert Storm.

“I’m running for attorney general because I believe the people of this state deserve a chief law enforcement officer who answers to them and no one else,” Drummond said.

Steele runs a nonprofit and is an entrepreneur. She served 12 years in the Oklahoma National Guard.

She is not an attorney and does not have a college degree.

She said she was approached by the Libertarian Party to run based on her extensive work in the community.

She said she understands constitutional law, court practices and procedures for fair trials.

The polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

