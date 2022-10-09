Voter registration, absentee ballot deadlines approaching for Oklahomans

Friday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election, and the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is not far behind on Oct. 24.

Voter registration applications can be filled out online using the Oklahoma State Election Board voter portal, but the applications must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate county election board office. Full online registration is not available.

Besides the portal, applications are available at all 77 county election boards and other public buildings, such as tag agencies, post offices and libraries.

Election officials generally caution against using registration forms other than those made available by the state, and Oklahomans are encouraged to check the voter portal to make sure their registrations have been properly recorded.

In a few instances, applications submitted through voter registration drives and purported registration vendors have not been forwarded to the election boards or have been rejected, leaving applicants unable to vote when they appear at the polls on election day.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax encouraged Oklahomans who have moved or changed their names to check their voter registration, too.

“A lot of changes take place when people move, get married or divorced, and often voter registration is the last thing on their minds until election season rolls around — and often it’s too late,” Ziriax said in a press release.

“With several state and federal elections on the ballot, we want to make sure voters’ registrations are up to date when they cast their ballot this November.”

Ziriax said voter registration grew by about 68,000 statewide from Jan. 15 to Sept. 30. More than two-thirds of those registered as Republicans, while the independent ranks grew by 28,500 and the Libertarian Party by 1,500.

The number of registered Democrats shrank by 10,000.

In Oklahoma, party registration determines which primaries a person may vote in and enter as a candidate.

Those planning to vote by standard absentee ballot should be aware that the application deadline is earlier this year, the result of the high number of mail-in votes cast in 2020.

Oklahoma has some of the strictest, most complicated mail-in voting laws in the country, but the law does allow anyone to vote by mail without providing a reason.

Beginning this year, applicants must provide an identification number matching the one on their voter registration record. This could be an Oklahoma driver’s license number, a state ID number or the last four digits of a Social Security number.

Applicants can provide more than one of those if they don’t know which is on their record.

Standard absentee ballot applications can be requested online through the voter portal or can be printed and mailed or submitted in person. With a few exceptions, absentee applications must be submitted by the person making the request.

Early in-person absentee voting will also be a little earlier for this general election, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and continuing through Nov. 5. This is one more day of early voting than in the past. The new schedule applies only to general elections.

State law does provide special provisions for voters needing special assistance or who become incapacitated after the deadline for requesting standard absentee ballots. Go to oklahoma.gov/elections or call your local election board for details.

