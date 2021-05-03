Vote irregularity on House floor causes do-over on 'critical race theory' bill

Controversial legislation passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives last week with the help of some unusual parliamentary moves had to be brought back to the House floor Monday because of an irregularity during a key procedural vote the first time through.

Republicans refused to say exactly why House Bill 1775 was recalled Monday for a repeat of Thursday's votes, but Democrats and the House Journal indicate a pivotal vote was credited to a Republican representative not present at the Capitol Thursday.

The vote gave Republicans the 68 they needed to suspend the rules to bring up HB 1775 after their parliamentarian ruled it out. It is unclear whether the motion would have ultimately failed, since several other Republicans could have been rounded up if necessary.

In any event, Thursday's action was quickly rescinded and HB 1775, which limits teaching of race, racism, diversity and gender in Oklahoma's public schools, colleges and universities, passed for a second time and is headed back to the governor.