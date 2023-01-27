 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans board to review performance of leader who challenged Stitt for governor

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Veterans Commission, which is made up entirely of Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointees, will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the job performance of a state agency director who challenged the governor in last year's primary election.

In a Friday meeting, the first since Stitt replaced four of the nine commissioners, the commission and the governor's secretary of military and veterans affairs were critical of Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel's handling of the agency.

Kintsel, who ran against Stitt in the GOP gubernatorial primary last year, was not in attendance. Commissioners were told he was in Hawaii for Oklahoma Air National Guard service. He did not respond to a call for comment.

People are also reading…

The commissioners were also told Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Director Sarah Lane and general counsel Kim Heaton quit prior to the meeting. As a result, the commissioners unanimously agreed to hire former Attorney General John O'Connor, a former Stitt appointee, to serve as outside legal counsel for the governing board. 

Former commission Chairman Jerry Ball, one of the commissioners Stitt replaced this month, sat in the audience for the meeting and muttered, "Jesus Christ" at the mention of O'Connor's name. The commission is gunning to oust Kintsel, Ball said. 

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Kintsel previously said Stitt wanted him to privatize the state's veterans centers, claims the governor's office denies. 

Stitt's Cabinet Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs John Nash categorically denied the allegation Friday. 

"There is zero plan to privatize veteran homes," he said. 

But Nash and members of the commission appeared to blame Kinstel for increased expenses related to a new long-term care facility in Sallisaw.

Kintsel was told in September an additional $13 million was necessary to complete the project, Nash said. Due to delays, the same project gets more expensive by the day, with the current price tag now set at $21 million, he said.

The commission has to sign off on those expenses, but Nash said taxpayer dollars were wasted when Kintsel informed staff that Ball had canceled a mid-January commission meeting. Nash said the governor had removed Ball from the commission at that point so he didn't have the authority to cancel the meeting. 

Commissioner Kevin Offel said the situation in Sallisaw necessitates a review of Kintsel's leadership. 

"This is a serious issue, obviously, and it would warrant evaluation of that person's performance," he said. 

Nash also took issue with Kintsel's opposition to a governor's executive order that requires that Cabinet secretaries sign off on nonemergency purchases over $25,000. Kintsel has said that executive order is unlawful, and Nash said Kintsel hasn't complied with it.

The commission met behind closed doors in September to discuss Kintsel's job performance but took no action.

Stitt's new appointees must be confirmed by the state Senate. Several GOP lawmakers have filed bills to reduce the number of gubernatorial appointees on the commission. 

Stories of veterans and current military members by Mike Dekker, Tim Stanley and Art Haddaway
012823-tul-nws-kintsel-joel

Kintsel

 Doug Hoke

carmen.forman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Oklahoma PAC will fight influx of anti-trans legislation

New Oklahoma PAC will fight influx of anti-trans legislation

"We're not going to beat these bills by rehashing the same far-left rhetoric and playing victim," said Brittany Novotny, who founded the PAC. "We're going to defeat these bills by finding common ground with Republicans in the Legislature and helping them to see this isn't necessarily the winning issue they think it is."

Watch Now: Related Video

Haiti police block streets, force entry to airport to protest officer killings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert