Veterans board to review performance of leader who challenged Stitt for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Veterans Commission, which is made up entirely of Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointees, will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the job performance of a state agency director who challenged the governor in last year's primary election.

In a Friday meeting, the first since Stitt replaced four of the nine commissioners, the commission and the governor's secretary of military and veterans affairs were critical of Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel's handling of the agency.

Kintsel, who ran against Stitt in the GOP gubernatorial primary last year, was not in attendance. Commissioners were told he was in Hawaii for Oklahoma Air National Guard service. He did not respond to a call for comment.

The commissioners were also told Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Director Sarah Lane and general counsel Kim Heaton quit prior to the meeting. As a result, the commissioners unanimously agreed to hire former Attorney General John O'Connor, a former Stitt appointee, to serve as outside legal counsel for the governing board.

Former commission Chairman Jerry Ball, one of the commissioners Stitt replaced this month, sat in the audience for the meeting and muttered, "Jesus Christ" at the mention of O'Connor's name. The commission is gunning to oust Kintsel, Ball said.

Kintsel previously said Stitt wanted him to privatize the state's veterans centers, claims the governor's office denies.

Stitt's Cabinet Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs John Nash categorically denied the allegation Friday.

"There is zero plan to privatize veteran homes," he said.

But Nash and members of the commission appeared to blame Kinstel for increased expenses related to a new long-term care facility in Sallisaw.

Kintsel was told in September an additional $13 million was necessary to complete the project, Nash said. Due to delays, the same project gets more expensive by the day, with the current price tag now set at $21 million, he said.

The commission has to sign off on those expenses, but Nash said taxpayer dollars were wasted when Kintsel informed staff that Ball had canceled a mid-January commission meeting. Nash said the governor had removed Ball from the commission at that point so he didn't have the authority to cancel the meeting.

Commissioner Kevin Offel said the situation in Sallisaw necessitates a review of Kintsel's leadership.

"This is a serious issue, obviously, and it would warrant evaluation of that person's performance," he said.

Nash also took issue with Kintsel's opposition to a governor's executive order that requires that Cabinet secretaries sign off on nonemergency purchases over $25,000. Kintsel has said that executive order is unlawful, and Nash said Kintsel hasn't complied with it.

The commission met behind closed doors in September to discuss Kintsel's job performance but took no action.

Stitt's new appointees must be confirmed by the state Senate. Several GOP lawmakers have filed bills to reduce the number of gubernatorial appointees on the commission.