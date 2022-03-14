Veterans Affairs recommendations include closing Muskogee hospital

Muskogee’s Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center is recommended for closure, rather than transition to an in-patient mental health and treatment center, in a systemwide VA reorganization recommendation released Monday.

The recommendation seemed to surprise U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who were involved in working out an agreement with the Trump administration VA to build a downtown Tulsa VA complex with a combination of federal, state, local and philanthropic funding while turning the aging Muskogee facility into a treatment facility.

“It’s appropriate for the VA to conduct reviews like this to ensure we continue to serve veterans in the best ways possible, but we are not convinced that the contents of this report accurately reflect the needs of veterans’ health care, especially mental health, in our state right now,” the three Republicans said in a joint statement.

“The arrangement for the expansion of the facility in Tulsa assumed we would increase mental health and substance abuse for our veterans, not contract it as this proposal suggests.”

U.S. Senate candidate Luke Holland, who as Inhofe’s chief of staff worked on the VA project, also criticized the recommendation.

“When we worked together on the development of the new Tulsa VA Hospital with the Trump Administration, we developed plans with the VA to convert the Muskogee facility into a long-term mental health care facility,” Holland said.

“This type of facility is needed by our veteran community, and Muskogee is in a perfect position to serve them,” he said.

The VA disagreed. In its report, it recommends centralizing facilities in the Tulsa area with a new clinic replacing the Muskogee hospital while establishing a new community living center and a new residential rehabilitation treatment program focused on substance abuse “in the vicinity of Tulsa.”

The report recommends outsourcing inpatient mental health services, thus “alleviating the challenges VA has recruiting and retaining psychiatrists that impact the market’s ability to consistently maintain service.”

Overall, the VA projects lower demand for inpatient medical and surgical services and inpatient mental health services with significant shifts to long-term care and outpatient services.

In their statement, Lankford, Inhofe and Mullin disputed the report’s findings.

“We are committed to veterans’ access to quality healthcare and will continue to assess the full impacts of this report to see what is in the best interest of our Oklahoma veterans. We just received this report, and there will be many questions that need to be answered before going forward,” they said.

The recommendation is just that and is subject to review by a commission that has not yet been appointed, much less confirmed by the Senate. And last week VA Secretary Denis McDonough said he’s already ordered an update to the market survey data used in developing the recommendations.

