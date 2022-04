Veteran Joel Kintsel, physician Ervin Yen file to challenge Kevin Stitt for Governor's Office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Joel Kintsel on Thursday filed to run against Gov. Kevin Stitt, as did independent Ervin Yen.

Filing for congressional, legislative, judicial and statewide offices began Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. Friday at the Capitol.

Kintsel, who is on leave as the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, said he is running on an anti-corruption, transparency and accountability campaign.

“People are interested in my candidacy,” he said. “They are not happy with where Oklahoma is under current leadership.”

Lawmakers have given Stitt more power over executive agencies, something Kintsel said is not needed.

He accused Stitt of having low ethical standards.

“Kevin Stitt is the ultimate special interest,” Kintsel said. “He is a wealthy individual helping his wealthy friends get wealthier and doing it at the expense of the Oklahoma taxpayer.”

Meanwhile, Yen, a former Republican state senator from Oklahoma City, said he is running due to what he called Stitt’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current administration has failed terribly with this pandemic,” Yen said.

He said too many leaders in the Capitol are too far left or far right. He said more moderates are needed.

Yen switched from Republican to independent, saying the Republican Party had left him.

He said he would get emails from Republicans saying he had to be anti-mask, anti-vaccine and telling him former President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election.

“I disagree with the three points,” said Yen, who is a cardiac anesthesiologist. “I am a doctor and a scientist, and I believe in the truth.”

Both Yen and Kintsel said they are not pleased with how Stitt has dealt with the tribal nations in the state.

Independent Natalie Bruno of Edmond also filed for governor on Thursday.

Other candidates, including Stitt, filed for governor on Wednesday.

Three more Republicans filed Thursday to run for the 2nd District seat in Congress. The current holder of that office, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullen, a Republican, is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated with the upcoming resignation of Sen. Jim Inhofe.

David Derby of Owasso is a former statehouse member and a pharmacist.

Rhonda Hopkins of Rose is a nursing assistant who works for a Tulsa health care agency. She has made failed attempts for Congress and the Oklahoma House.

Pamela Gordon of McAlester is a grant analyst for the Choctaw Nation.

Several other Republicans have also filed for the seat, including Sen. Marty Quinn of Claremore.

So far, two Republicans have filed to unseat Rep. Melissa Provenzano, R-Tulsa, for House District 79.

They are Paul Hassink and Karen Gilbert, both of Tulsa.

Hassink is retired from the electric utility industry. He is an engineer.

Gilbert is executive director of Tulsa’s Crime Stoppers and a former member of the Tulsa City Council. She made a failed bid for the district in 2018.

Democrat Susan Carle Young of Claremore filed to run against Rep. Terry O’Donnell. R-Catoosa, for House District 23.

Young is a retired registered nurse with a master’s degree in social work. She unsuccessfully ran against O’Donnell in 2020.

O’Donnell, an attorney, was indicted Dec. 17 on eight counts of public corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing and is seeking sixth term.

So far, 465 people have filed for office in the upcoming elections, with 93 of them filing on Thursday.

The primary election is June 28. The primary runoff is Aug. 23. The general election is Nov. 8. ​

Thursday's filings

U.S. Senate (unexpired term)

Nathan Dahm, R, 39, Broken Arrow

Luke Holland, R, 35, Tulsa

Adam Holley, R, 41, Bixby

Jessica Jean Garrison, R, 47, Owasso

Roy Woods, I, 86, Cleo Springs

U.S. Senate (full term)

Madison Horn, D, 32, Oklahoma City

Arya Azma, D, 32, Norman

Brandon Wade, D, 45, Bartlesville

U.S. House of Representatives

District 2

Rhonda Hopkins, R, 46, Rose

David Derby, R, 45, Owasso

Pamela Gordon, R, 62, McAlester

District 3

Wade Burleson, R, 60, Enid

Stephen Butler, R, 59, Yukon

Jeremiah A. Ross, 38, Bristow

District 5

Subrina Banks, R, 44, Edmond

David K. Frosch, I, 36, Oklahoma City

Governor

Joel Kintsel, R, 46, Oklahoma City

Natalie Bruno, L, 37, Edmond

Ervin Stone Yen, I, 67, Nichols Hills

Moira McCabe, R, 40, Oklahoma City

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ryan Walters, R, 36, Edmond

Corporation Commissioner

Justin Hornback, R, Broken Arrow

Harold D Spradling, R, 87, Cherokee

District Judges

(Nonpartisan)

District 1, Office 1

Jon K. Parsley, 53, Guymon

District 3, Office 1

Brad David Leverett, 62, Altus

District 5, Office 3

Steve W. Crow, 54, Lawton

Jay Walker, 69, Lawton

District 7, Office 5

Jason Seabolt, 32, Oklahoma City

District 7, Office 6

C. Brent Dishman, 44, Edmond

District 12, Office 2

Lara Russell, 46, Inola

District 14, Office 12

Todd Tucker, 53, Tulsa

District 16, Office 1

Jonathan K. Sullivan, 59, Poteau

District 20, Office 1

Dennis Morris, 65, Ardmore

District 21, Office 3

Thad Balkman, 50, Norman

District 21, Office 4

Lori M. Walkley, 57, Norman

District 26, Office 2

Khristan Strubhar, 57, Piedmont

Associate District Judges

Adair County

Liz Brown, 52, Stilwell

Blaine County

Allison Lafferty, 56, Watonga

Bryan County

Abby C. Rogers, 39, Durant

Carter County

Thomas K. Baldwin, 60, Ardmore

Choctaw County

Bill Baze, 49, Hugo

Dewey County

Celo J Harrel, 59, Leedey

Jefferson County

Dennis L. Gay, 58, Hastings

Kingfisher County

Lance E Schneiter, 48, Okarche

McCurtain County

Tim T. Ragland, 55, Idabel

Major County

Timothy Dean Haworth, 45, Fairview

Mayes County

Rebecca J. Gore, 53, Pryor

Nowata County

Carl G. Gibson, 61, Nowata

Pushmataha County

Jana Wallace, 59, Finley

Sequoyah County

Kyle Evan Waters, 44, Sallisaw

Wagoner County

Steve Money, 68, Coweta

Washington County

Russell C. Vaclaw, 49, Bartlesville

District Attorney

District 7

Robert W. Gray, R, 40, Edmond

Vicki Behenna, D, 63, Edmond

District 23

David Hammer, R, 47, Shawnee

State Senator

District 2

Jarrin Jackson, R, 36, NA

Jennifer A. Esau, D, 48, Claremore

District 26

Darcy Allen Jech, R, 64, Kingfisher

JJ Stitt, R, 48, Kingfisher

District 34

Brad Peixotto, R, 49, Owasso

District 40

Nadine Smith, R, 74, Oklahoma City

District 48

Rico Trayvon Smith, D, 30, Oklahoma City

State Representative

District 1

David Chapman, R, 59, Idabel

District 7

Jason Spence, D, 44, Miami

District 10

Judd Strom, R, 43, Copan

District 13

Carlisa Rogers, R, 48, Muskogee

Steve White, R, 55, Muskogee

District 23

Susan Carle Young, D, 67, Claremore

District 24

Logan J. Phillips, R, 39, Mounds

District 29

Rick Parris, D, 61, Mannford

District 32

Ryan Dixon, R, 38, Meeker

District 33

Brice Chaffin, R, 42, Stillwater

District 34

DaRan Johnson, R, 42, Stillwater

Michael Baughman, R, 23, Stillwater

District 36

Wade Roberts, R, 41, Choctaw

District 39

Ryan Martinez, R, 36, Edmond

District 46

Sassan Moghadam, R, 64, Norman

District 50

Jennifer Sengstock, R, 43, Comanche

District 64

Zachary A. Walls, I, 23, Lawton

District 66

Mike Burdge, R, 71, Sand Springs

Clay Staires, R, Skiatook

District 71

Mike Masters, R, 41, Tulsa

District 79

Paul Hassink R, 65, Tulsa

Karen Gilbert, R, 53, Tulsa

District 83

Eric Roberts, R, 59, Oklahoma City

District 84

Jeremy Lamb, D, 40, Bethany

District 87

Ellyn Hefner, D, 52, Oklahoma City

District 88

Joe Lewis, D, 39, Oklahoma City,OK

Jed Green, I, 47, Oklahoma City

District 89

Chris Bryant, D, 66, Oklahoma City

District 90

Emilleo Stokes, D, 23, Oklahoma City

District 91

Chris Kannady, R, 42, Oklahoma City

District 95

Tegan Malone, D, 45, Midwest City

Wednesday's filings

U.S. SENATOR (Unexpired)

Republican

Markwayne Mullin, 44, Westville

T.W. Shannon, 44, Oklahoma City

Alex Gray, 32, Nichols Hills

Democrat

Kendra Horn, 45, Oklahoma City

Independent

Michael L. Delaney, 57, Norman

U.S. SENATOR

Republican

James Lankford, 54, Edmond

Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, Owasso

Democrat

Jason Bollinger, 29, Oklahoma City

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 1

Republican

Kevin Hern, 60, Tulsa

Democrat

Adam Martin, 26, Tulsa

Independent

Evelyn L. Rogers, 69, Tulsa

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 2

Republican

John Bennett, 47, Vian

Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant

Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island

Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah

Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee

Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore

Johnny Teehee, 57, Vian

Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 3

Republican

Frank D. Lucas, 62, Cheyenne

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 4

Republican

Tom Cole, 72, Moore

Democrat

Mary Brannon, 70, Washington

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 5

Republican

Stephanie Bice, 48, Edmond

GOVERNOR

Republican

Kevin Stitt, 49, Oklahoma City

Mark Sherwood, 57, Broken Arrow

Democrat

Connie Johnson, 69, Oklahoma City

Joy Hofmeister, 57, Tulsa

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican

Matt Pinnell, 42, Tulsa

STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR

Republican

Cindy Byrd, 49, Coalgate

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican

John M. O'Connor, 67, Tulsa

Gentner F. Drummond, 58, Hominy

STATE TREASURER

Republican

Todd Russ, 61, Cordell

Clark Jolley, 51, Edmond

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Republican

John Cox, 58, Peggs

April Grace, 56, Norman

Democrat

Jena Nelson, 44, Edmond

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

Republican

Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 58, Mustang

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Republican

Glen Mulready, 61, Tulsa

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER

Republican

Kim David, 61, Porter

Democrat

Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 2, OFFICE 1

Jill Carpenter Weedon, 55, Arapaho

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 4, OFFICE 1

Justin P. Eilers, 44, Mooreland

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 4, OFFICE 3

Tom L. Newby, 63, Enid

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 5, OFFICE 1

Emmit Tayloe, 64, Medicine Park

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 5, OFFICE 2

G. Brent Russell, 63, Duncan

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 5, OFFICE 4

Brad Cox, 65, Lawton

Scott Meaders, 55, Lawton

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 5, OFFICE 5

Grant D. Sheperd, 37, Lawton

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 6, OFFICE 1

Kory Kirkland, 40, Chickasha

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 1

Aletia Haynes Timmons, 61, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 2

Kaitlyn Allen, 36, Edmond

Brian Young, 43, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 3

Merydith Easter, 36, Edmond

Amy Palumbo, 44, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 4

Kenneth M. Stoner, 54, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 5

Beau Phillips, 40, Oklahoma City

Natalie Mai, 43, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 7

Cindy H. Truong, 46, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 8

Heather Coyle, 47, Oklahoma City,OK

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 9

Anthony L. Bonner Jr., 41, Midwest City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 10

Susan Stallings, 61, Edmond

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 11

Richard C. Ogden, 58, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 12

Sheila D. Stinson, 45, Edmond

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 13

K. Nikki Kirkpatrick, 37, Edmond

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 14

James Siderias, 48, Oklahoma City

Kathryn Ruth Savage, 47, Arcadia

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 7, OFFICE 15

Don Andrews, 57, The Village

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 8, OFFICE 1

Lee Turner, 65, Ponca City

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 9, OFFICE 1

Phillip Corley, 58, Stillwater

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 10, OFFICE 1

Stuart L. Tate, 59, Fairfax

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 11, OFFICE 1

Linda S. Thomas, 65, Bartlesville

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 12, OFFICE 1

Shawn Taylor, 56, Adair

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 13, OFFICE 1

Jennifer McAffrey, 39, Quapaw

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 1

Caroline Wall, 58, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 2

Sharon K. Holmes, 62, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 3

Tracy Priddy, 51, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 4

Daman Cantrell, 61, Owasso

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 5

Michelle Lee Bodine Keely, 59, Cleveland

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 6

Kelly Morgan Greenough, 58, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 7

Bill LaFortune, 64, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 8

Doug Drummond, 62, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 9

Jim Huber, 54, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 10

Dawn Moody, 47, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 11

Rebecca Nightingale, 56

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 12

Kevin Gray, 44, Tulsa

Tanya N. Wilson, 49, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 13

R. Kyle Alderson, 36, Tulsa

David A. Guten, 44, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 14, OFFICE 14

Kurt Glassco, 66, Tulsa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 15, OFFICE 1

Tim King, 55, Muskogee

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 15, OFFICE 2

Douglas Kirkley, 59, Coweta

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 15, OFFICE 3

Jeff Payton, 58, Stillwell

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 15, OFFICE 4

Bret A. Smith, 58, Council Hill

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 17, OFFICE 1

Emily Maxwell Herron, 42, Idabel

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 18, OFFICE 1

Michael Hogan, 64, McAlester

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 19, OFFICE 1

Mark R. Campbell, 57, Durant

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 20, OFFICE 2

Wallace Coppedge, 61, Tishomingo

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 21, OFFICE 1

Michael David Tupper, 44, Norman

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 21, OFFICE 2

Leah Edwards, 45, Lindsay

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 21, OFFICE 5

Jeff Virgin, 40, Norman

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 22, OFFICE 1

Timothy L. Olsen, 60, Seminole

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 22, OFFICE 2

Steve Kessinger, 58, Ada

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 23, OFFICE 1

Joe Dorby, 53, Chandler

Traci L. Soderstrom, 48, Chandler

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 23, OFFICE 2

John G. Canavan Jr., 68, Shawnee

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 24, OFFICE 1

Douglas W. Golden, 70, Sapulpa

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 24, OFFICE 2

Lawrence W. Parish, 78, Okemah

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 24, OFFICE 3

Pandee Ramirez, 49, Okmulgee

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 24, OFFICE 4

Kelly Hake, 66, Bristow

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 25, OFFICE 1

D. Clay Mowdy, 63, Coalgate

DISTRICT JUDGE — DISTRICT 26, OFFICE 1

Paul Hesse, 53, Mustang

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — ALFALFA COUNTY

Loren E. Angle, 59, Burlington

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — BEAVER COUNTY

Ryan D. Reddick, 50, Beaver

Abby M. Cash, 43, Beaver

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — BECKHAM COUNTY

Michelle Kirby Roper, 51, Elk City

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — BLAINE COUNTY

Jenna Brown, 54, Watonga

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CADDO COUNTY

Wyatt Hill, 56, Fort Cobb

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CANADIAN COUNTY

Bob Hughey, 62, El Reno

Rachel Bussett, 46, Piedmont

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CARTER COUNTY

Ryan G. Hunnicutt, 50, Ardmore

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CHEROKEE COUNTY

Josh King, 43, Hulbert

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CIMARRON COUNTY

Christine M. Larson, 38, Boise City

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CLEVELAND COUNTY

Bethany Stanley, 45, Moore

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — COMANCHE COUNTY

Lisa Shaw, 57, Lawton

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — COTTON COUNTY

Michael C. Flanagan, 67, Walters

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CRAIG COUNTY

Joseph M. Gardner, 54, Vinita

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CREEK COUNTY

Laura Farris, 51, Bristow

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — CUSTER COUNTY

Donna L. Dirickson, 55, Weatherford

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — DELAWARE COUNTY

David Critchfield, 73, Afton

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — ELLIS COUNTY

Laurie E. Hays, 59, Arnett

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — GARFIELD COUNTY

Brian N. Lovell, 57, Waukomis

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — GARVIN COUNTY

Laura McClain, 57, Pauls Valley

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — GRADY COUNTY

Z. Joseph Young, 50, Chickasha

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — GRANT COUNTY

Steven A. Young, 57, Medford

Jeff Crites, 40, Nash

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — GREER COUNTY

Eric Yarborough, 61, Mangum

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — HARMON COUNTY

Winford Mike Warren, 67, Hollis

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — HARPER COUNTY

Aric A. Alley, 45, Buffalo

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — HASKELL COUNTY

Brian Henderson, 49, Stigler

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — HUGHES COUNTY

Trisha D. Smith, 42, Holdenville

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — JACKSON COUNTY

Rafe Hall, 53, Duke

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — JOHNSTON COUNTY

Laura J. Corbin, 49, Coleman

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — KAY COUNTY

David Bandy, 64, Ponca City

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — KIOWA COUNTY

Ricky A. Marsh, 62, Hobart

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — LATIMER COUNTY

Meg Nicholson, 54, Red Oak

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — LINCOLN COUNTY

Sheila Gatlin Kirk, 60, Meeker

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — LOGAN COUNTY

Luke Duel, 58, Guthrie

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — LOVE COUNTY

Todd Hicks, 53, Overbrook

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — McCLAIN COUNTY

Charles N. Gray, 67, Purcell

William Deveraux Jr., 38, Purcell

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — McINTOSH COUNTY

Brendon Bridges, 38, Eufaula

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — MARSHALL COUNTY

Gregory Johnson, 61, Kingston

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — MURRAY COUNTY

Aaron S. Duck, 48, Sulphur

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — MUSKOGEE COUNTY

Orvil Loge, 53, Muskogee

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — NOBLE COUNTY

Nikki G. Leach, 62, Perry

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — OKFUSKEE COUNTY

Maxey Reilly, 43, Okemah

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — OKLAHOMA COUNTY

Richard W. Kirby, 59, Oklahoma City

Angela Singleton, 43, Edmond

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — OKMULGEE COUNTY

Cynthia D. Pickering, 68, Okmulgee

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — OSAGE COUNTY

Burl Oscar Estes II, 51, Pawhuska

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — PAWNEE COUNTY

Patrick Pickerill, 55, Cleveland

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — PAYNE COUNTY

Michael Kulling, 54, Stillwater

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — PONTOTOC COUNTY

Lori Jackson, 61, Ada

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY

Tracy McDaniel, 49, Shawnee

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — ROGER MILLS COUNTY

Pat VerSteeg, 71, Cheyenne

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — ROGERS COUNTY

Tom Sawyer, 56, Tulsa

Sue Nigh, 58, Claremore

Mark Antinoro, 53, Owasso

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — SEMINOLE COUNTY

Brett Butner, 36, Wewoka

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — STEPHENS COUNTY

Lawrence M. Wheeler, 37

Anthony Sykes, 49, Duncan

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — TEXAS COUNTY

Alfred Clark Jett, 70, Guymon

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — TILLMAN COUNTY

Brad Benson, 57, Frederick

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — TULSA COUNTY

Cliff Smith, 55, Bixby

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — WAGONER COUNTY

Rebecca Hunter, 45, Porter

Eric Michael Jordan, 53, Wagoner

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — WASHITA COUNTY

S. Brooke Gatlin, 40, Cordell

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — WOODS COUNTY

Mickey J. Hadwiger, 61, Alva

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE — WOODWARD COUNTY

Erin N. Kirksey, 41, Mooreland

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 1

Republican

George Buddy Leach III, 60, Guymon

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 2

Republican

Angela Marsee, 51, Weatherford

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 3

Republican

David Thomas, 69, Altus

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 4

Republican

Mike Fields, 50, Enid

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 5

Republican

Kyle Cabelka, 37, Lawton

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 6

Republican

Jason Hicks, 52, Marlow

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 7

Republican

Kevin Calvey, 55, Oklahoma City

Gayland Gieger, 55, Edmond

Democrat

Mark Myles, 65, Oklahoma City

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 8

Republican

Brian Hermanson, 69, Ponca City

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 9

Republican

Laura Austin Thomas, 64, Edmond

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 10

Republican

Mike Fisher, 64, Skiatook

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 11

Republican

Will Drake, 40, Bartlesville

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 12

Republican

Matthew J. Ballard, 45, Claremore

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 13

Republican

Kenny Wright, 51, Grove

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 14

Republican

Steve Kunzweiler, 60, Tulsa

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 15

Republican

Matthew R. Price, 33, Muskogee

Larry Edwdards, 64, Muskogee

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 16

Republican

Kevin S. Merritt, 44, Poteau

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 17

Republican

Mark A. Matloff, 47, Idabel

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 18

Republican

Matthew Sheets, 37, McAlester

Chuck Sullivan, 45, McAlester

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 19

Republican

Tim Webster, 66, Durant

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 20

Republican

Craig Ladd, 51, Ardmore

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 21

Republican

Greg Mashburn, 50, Norman

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 22

Republican

Erik Johnson, 48, Ada

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 23

Republican

Tanya Roland, 54, Shawnee

Allan Grubb, 46, Shawnee

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 24

Republican

Max Cook, 73, Sapulpa

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 25

Republican

Carol Iski, 65, Morris

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 26

Republican

Christopher M. Boring, 41, Woodward

DISTRICT ATTORNEY — DISTRICT 27

Republican

Jack Thorp, 52, Broken Arrow

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 2

Republican

Ally Seifried, 29, Claremore

Keith Austin, 60, Claremore

Coy Jenkins, 68, Claremore

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 4

Republican

Keith A. Barenberg, 55, Colcord

Hoguen Apperson, 29, Jay

Tom Woods, 27, Westville

Tom Callan, 69, Jay

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 6

Republican

David Bullard, 43, Durant

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 8

Republican

Roger Thompson, 64 Okemah

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 10

Republican

Bill Coleman, 61, Ponca City

Emily Delozier, 74, Sand Springs

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 12

Republican

Todd Gollihare, 57, Bristow

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 14

Republican

Jerry Alvord, 58, Wilson

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 16

Democrat

Mary B. Boren, 55, Norman

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 18

Republican

Hunter Zearley, 27, Yukon

Jack Stewart, 72, Yukon

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 20

Republican

Chuck Hall, 55, Perry

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 22

Republican

John Williams, 66, Edmond

Kristen Thompson, 36, Edmond

Jake A. Merrick, 40, Yukon

Democrat

Blake Aguirre, 25, Edmond

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 24

Republican

Darrell Weaver, 60, Moore

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 26

Republican

Brady Butler, 35, Fay

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 28

Republican

Jeff Mccommas, 56, Agra

Jamey Mullin ,50, Arcadia

Grant Green, 53, Wellston

Democrat

Tony Wilson, 50, Chandler

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 30

Democrat

Julia Kirt, 48, Oklahoma City

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 32

Republican

John Michael Montgomery, 30, Lawton

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 34

Republican

Dana Prieto, 65, Tulsa

Democrat

J.J. Dossett, 38, Sperry

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 36

Republican

John Haste, 67, Broken Arrow

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 38

Republican

Brent Howard, 39, Altus

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 40

Democrat

Carri Hicks, 39, Oklahoma City

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 42

Republican

Brenda Stanley, 70, Oklahoma City

Christopher Toney, 41, Choctaw

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 44

Democrat

Michael Brooks, 51, Oklahoma City

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 46

Democrat

Kay Floyd, 63, Oklahoma City

STATE SENATOR — DISTRICT 48

Democrat

George E. Young, 67, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 1

Republican

Eddy Dempsey, 56, Valliant

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 2

Republican

Jim Olsen, 62, Roland

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 3

Republican

Rick West, 69, Heavener

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 4

Republican

Bob Ed Culver, 64, Tahlequah

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 5

Republican

Josh West, 45, Grove

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 6

Republican

Rusty Cornwell, 56, Vinita

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 7

Republican

Steve Bashore, 52, Miami

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 8

Republican

Tom Gann, 63, Inola

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 9

Republican

Mark Paul Lepak, 65, Claremore

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 11

Republican

John B. Kane, 62, Bartlesville

Wendi Stearman, 48, Collinsville

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 12

Republican

Kevin McDugle, 54, Broken Arrow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 13

Republican

Neil Hays, 49, Checotah

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 14

Republican

Chris Sneed, 44, Fort Gibson

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 15

Republican

Randy Randleman, 68, Eufala

Angie Brinlee, 53, Porum

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 16

Republican

Scott Fetgatter, 53, Okmulgee

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 17

Republican

Jim Grego, 66, Wilburton

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 18

Republican

David Smith, 53, Mcalester

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 19

Republican

Justin Humphrey, 55, Lane

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 20

Republican

Anthony Mackey, 48, Noble

Sherrie Conley, 58, Newcastle

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 21

Republican

Penny James, 58, Durant

Ryan Williams, 38, Calera

Dustin Reid, 30, Calera

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 22

Republican

Charles A. McCall, 51, Atoka

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 23

Republican

Terry O’Donnell, 58, Catoosa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 24

Republican

Bobby Schultz, 57, Bixby

Chris Banning, 46, Bixby

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 25

Republican

Ronny Johns, 59, Ada

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 26

Republican

Dell Kerbs, 48, Shawnee

Democrat

Gregory Hardin, 24, Shawnee

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 27

Republican

Danny Sterling, 66, Tecumseh

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 28

Republican

Danny Williams, 72, Seminole

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 29

Republican

Kyle Hilbert, 28, Bristow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 30

Republican

Mark Lawson, 41, Sapulpa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 31

Republican

Collin Duel, 33, Guthrie

Logan Trainer, 34, Edmond

Karmin, Grider, 32, Guthrie

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 32

Republican

Kevin Wallace, 53, Wellston

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 33

Republican

John Talley, 67, Stillwater

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 34

Democrat

Trish Ranson, 52, Stillwater

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 35

Republican

Ty D. Burns, 43, Morrison

Daniel Johnson, 46, Hominy

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 36

Republican

John George, 54, Newalla

Charles De Furia, 71, Luther

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 37

Republican

Ken Luttrell, 68, Ponca City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 38

Republican

John Pfeiffer, 35, Orlando

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 40

Republican

Taylor Venus, 32, Enid

Chad Caldwell, 46, Enid

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 41

Republican

Denise Crosswhite Hader, 57, Yukon

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 42

Republican

Cindy Roe, 62, Lindsay

Matthew D. Huggans, 58, Pauls Valley

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 43

Republican

Jay W. Steagall, 45, Yukon

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 44

Democrat

Jared Deck, 42, Norman

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 45

Republican

Dave Spaulding, 47, Norman

Teresa Sterling, 55, Norman

Democrat

Annie Menz, 34, Norman

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 46

Republican

Nancy Sangirardi, 68, Norman

Democrat

Jacob Rosecrants, 44, Norman

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 47

Republican

Brian Hill, 45, Mustang

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 48

Republican

April Brown, 45, Pauls Valley

Tammy Townley, 56, Ardmore

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 49

Republican

Josh Cantrell, 47, Kingston

Richard Miller, 68, Madill

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 50

Republican

Deborah Campbell, 66, Duncan

Marcus McEntire, 48, Duncan

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 51

Republican

Brad Boles, 38, Marlow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 52

Republican

Gerrid E. Kendrix, 54, Altus

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 53

Republican

Mark McBride, 61, Moore

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 54

Republican

Kevin West, 54, Moore

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 55

Republican

Jeff Sawatzky, 48, Clinton

Nick Archer, 37, Elk City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 56

Republican

Dick Lowe, 63, Amber

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 57

Republican

Anthony Moore, 40, Clinton

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 58

Republican

Carl W. Newton, 66, Cherokee

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 59

Republican

Mike Dobrinski, 59, Okeene

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 60

Republican

Rhonda Baker, 53, Yukon

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 61

Republican

Kenton Patzkowsky, 64, Balko

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 62

Republican

Daniel Pae, 26, Lawton

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 63

Republican

Trey Caldwell, 33, Faxon

Libertarian

Gunner Ocskai, 29, Lawton

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 64

Republican

Rande Worthen, 65, Lawton

Democrat

Kyle Emmett Meraz, 28, Lawton

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 65

Republican

Toni Hasenbeck, 50, Elgin

Democrat

Jennifer Kerstetter, 40, Marlow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 66

Republican

Wayne Hill, 64, Skiatook

Democrat

James David Rankin, 63, Sand Springs

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 67

Republican

Jeff Boatman, 54, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 68

Republican

Lonnie Sims, 51, Jenks

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 69

Republican

Mark Tedford, 52, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 70

Republican

Brad Banks, 39, Tulsa

Democrat

Suzanne E. Schreiber, 49, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 71

Democrat

Amanda Swope, 34, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 72

Democrat

Monroe Nichols, 38, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 73

Democrat

Regina Goodwin, 59, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 74

Republican

Mark Vancuren, 58, Owasso

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 75

Republican

T.J. Marti, 40, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 76

Republican

Ross Ford, 61, Broken Arrow

Timothy Brooks, 38, Broken Arrow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 77

Democrat

John Waldron, 53, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 78

Democrat

Meloyde Blancett, 66, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 79

Democrat

Melissa Provenzano, 49, Tulsa

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 80

Republican

Stan May, 62, Broken Arrow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 81

Republican

Mike Osburn, 53, Edmond

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 82

Republican

Nicole Miller, 52, Edmond

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 83

Democrat

Greg Clyde, 48, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 84

Republican

Tammy West, 62, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 85

Democrat

Cyndi Munson, 36, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 86

Republican

David Hardin, 63, Stilwell

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 89

Democrat

Arturo Alonso, 23, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 90

Republican

Jon Echols, 42, Oklahoma City

Democrat

Nana Abram Dankwa, 40, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 92

Democrat

Forrest Bennett, 32, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 93

Democrat

Mickey Dollens, 34, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 94

Democrat

Andy Fugate, 55, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 95

Republican

Max Wolfley, 68, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 96

Republican

Preston Stinson, 49, Edmond

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 98

Republican

Dean Davis, 49, Broken Arrow

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 99

Democrat

Ajay Pittman, 28, Oklahoma City

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 100

Republican

Marilyn Stark, 65, Bethany

STATE REPRESENTATIVE — DISTRICT 101

Republican

Robert Manger, 65, Oklahoma City

