Vaccine mandates not expected to be addressed in upcoming special session

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Speaker Charles McCall doesn’t anticipate an amended redistricting special session call to address vaccine mandates, he said Tuesday.
McCall, R-Atoka, and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, met with reporters to discuss the upcoming Nov. 15 special session to address congressional redistricting and redraw some state legislative boundaries.
Some lawmakers have asked that the special session call be amended to include legislation to push back against COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
Some employers are requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment. President Joe Biden has also mandated vaccinations for some sectors.
McCall said lawmakers have already passed House Bill 1236, which allows for legislative review of presidential executive orders and gives an additional $10 million to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to push back against federal overreach.
“It would be very late for the governor to add to the call for the special session,” McCall said.
Carly Atchison, a spokeswoman for Stitt, said the governor has no plans to amend the call.
McCall said he expects the issue to be discussed up when lawmakers return for their regular session in February.
The U.S. Census Bureau was late getting population data to the state, which necessitated the special session to deal with mandated redistricting. While legislative districts were redrawn during the regular session based on population estimates, some must be reconfigured due to new numbers.
Echols said it was the latest in history that state lawmakers got the data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The House and Senate chambers are under construction, so the 101-member House will meet in Room 110, a first-floor caucus room that once served as an art gallery. The gallery was moved to the second floor.
The Senate will meet in Room 535, said Aaron Cooper, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
The special session is expected to last a week. It legally takes a week to pass a bill.
The public will be able to view the special session at the Capitol from viewing stations that will be set up inside the building. In addition, the special session will be live-streamed at oklegislature.gov.