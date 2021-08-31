Update: Rep. Markwayne Mullin's office says he is 'completely safe,' won't confirm or deny Washington Post's story about threatening embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan

Update: Meredith Blanford, communications director for Congressman Markwayne Mullin, released a statement to the Tulsa World late Tuesday, saying the following:

“Congressman Mullin has been and is currently completely safe. He and the Office of Oklahoma’s Second District will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned. The safety and security of the American people will always be his top priority. We have no further comment at this time.”

Blanford did not say whether Mullin is out of the country, and she neither confirmed nor denied the information in the Washington Post story below.

WASHINGTON — The call to the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two U.S. officials said, was Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.