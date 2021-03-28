'Unsexiest big deal' on Legislature's agenda could be most important state government reform in years

Civil service reform does not lend itself to inspiring Founding Fathers quotes or emotional appeals for truth, justice and the American way.
It is not the sort of issue that winds up on many push cards — those stiff, full-color campaign flyers stuffed into mail boxes and front doors before every election.
And yet, it touches on every aspect of, in this case, state government — and by extension, every Oklahoman.
"I keep telling 'em it's the unsexiest big deal out there," said state Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond.
Osburn is attempting to do what no one has been able to accomplish since the early 1980s — completely reshape the rules and regulations governing state employment in Oklahoma.
This is not a small thing. The state of Oklahoma has roughly 35,000 employees whose work affects virtually every person in the state.
Most of those employees are covered by the state merit protection system, a highly structured policy that's supposed to shield state employees from political pressure and favoritism and prevent the padding of payrolls with unqualified patronage appointments.
Osburn's House Bill 1146 completely scraps the merit system, including the much cussed and discussed "classified" and "unclassified" designations, in favor of what he believes is slimmer, more flexible model that will still protect employees while speeding up the grievance procedure and giving managers more say in how their departments and agencies operate.
Except for a few political appointment positions in the executive and legislative branches, all state employees would fall under the new system.
"I've been working on this for four years now," Osburn said while discussing HB 1146 on the House floor earlier this month. "The only people who have come to me and said, 'This process works for me,' are the lawyers who practice in front of the Merit Protection Commission."
The current system attempts to set uniform work rules, job descriptions and pay scales across all of state government. It also provides a grievance process for workers who believe they've been unfairly treated or terminated.
Ultimate oversight rests with the appointees of the Oklahoma Merit Protection Commission.
HB 1146 eliminates the commission and creates a Human Resources Capital Division within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. Grievances would be settled through mediation or administrative hearings presided over by administrative judges hired by OMES.
Skeptics wonder just how independent those judges will be, given they are hired by a state agency — OMES — run by a direct appointee of the governor. Aside from the obvious concerns about undermining civil service independence, many federal programs require safeguards to prevent partisan administration.
But Osburn says he has received assurances from the U.S. Department of Labor that his proposal passes the test, and the Oklahoma Public Employees Association agrees.
The OPEA is sometimes described as a public employee union, but it that is not accurate because Oklahoma public employees — except for police, firefighters and teachers — cannot collectively bargain. Nevertheless, the organization is usually involved in any decisions that affect its members, and HB 1146 probably would not have passed the House 93-0 without the OPEA's okay.
Spokesman Tom Dunning said OPEA recognizes changes are necessary. Grievances cases can take up to 18 months to resolve, and over time the structured job description and pay scale system has become clunky.
Some frustrated political leaders, used to hiring and firing as they wish in the private sector, have advocated making all or almost all state employment at-will, but Dunning said that's not a good idea, either.
"Back in the old days you just needed to be related to someone or have a letter from your legislator to get a job with the state," said Dunning. "You don't want that."
Besides, said Dunning, "A big part of many public employee jobs is telling folks 'no.' The employees need something to back them up."
Osburn said he agrees. When it was mentioned that some see tinkering with the merit system as a way to "go after" public employees, he said, "That's certainly not our intention. In fact, our intention is to make the state one of the best place to work in Oklahoma. What happens if all those (35,000 employees) quit?"