'Unsexiest big deal' on Legislature's agenda could be most important state government reform in years

But Osburn says he has received assurances from the U.S. Department of Labor that his proposal passes the test, and the Oklahoma Public Employees Association agrees.

The OPEA is sometimes described as a public employee union, but it that is not accurate because Oklahoma public employees — except for police, firefighters and teachers — cannot collectively bargain. Nevertheless, the organization is usually involved in any decisions that affect its members, and HB 1146 probably would not have passed the House 93-0 without the OPEA's okay.

Spokesman Tom Dunning said OPEA recognizes changes are necessary. Grievances cases can take up to 18 months to resolve, and over time the structured job description and pay scale system has become clunky.

Some frustrated political leaders, used to hiring and firing as they wish in the private sector, have advocated making all or almost all state employment at-will, but Dunning said that's not a good idea, either.

"Back in the old days you just needed to be related to someone or have a letter from your legislator to get a job with the state," said Dunning. "You don't want that."

Besides, said Dunning, "A big part of many public employee jobs is telling folks 'no.' The employees need something to back them up."