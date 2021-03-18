Unemployment filings decline as Oklahoma prepares to distribute recently approved program funds

State officials expect to begin distributing new federal unemployment benefits by the end of next week, they said Thursday as a new government report shows unemployment filings continuing to decline.
The new COVID-19 relief package, American Rescue Plan, extends federal unemployment benefits to Oklahomans through Sept. 6.
The package extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs and the $300 weekly benefit from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
“Thanks to the innovative and strategic solutions provided by our dedicated team at OESC, we expect to begin distributing payments from the new federal relief bill by the end of next week,” Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said in a written statement.
“I commend our team for working around the clock this past week to allow us to quickly implement the benefits package and get payments to Oklahomans in need.”
The expected payments come as about 6,500 Oklahoma workers filed first-time unemployment claims with the state last week, an 8% decline from revised figures from the prior week, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report.
The DOL also reported that continued claims — those filed after one week of unemployment — dropped nearly 20% last week from revised figures for the week ending March 6.
In all, 27,669 Oklahoma workers filed continued claims for regular benefits the week ending Saturday, compared to the upwardly revised figure of 34,533 the week ending March 6.
Another 18,436 filed continued claims the week ending Feb. 27 under the temporary federal program meant for gig workers and the self-employed: pandemic unemployment assistance.
Continued PUA claims declined by 881 from the prior week.
The four-week moving average of continued claims also declined for the 38th consecutive week, going from 19,317 the week ending Feb. 19 to 18,436 the following week.
Initial claims, meanwhile, have continued to hover around 6,000 to 7,000 since the beginning of the year.
One year ago, just before the pandemic took hold here, 1,569 workers filed for first-time claims for benefits.
Nationwide, first-time claims increased last week by 45,000 to 770,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures.