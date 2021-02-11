Unemployment claims show a mixture of good and bad news for Oklahoma

The weekly unemployment report was a mixture of good and bad news for Oklahoma as first-time claims for benefits declined while another metric shows claims hitting peaks not seen since July.

The U.S. Department of Labor's initial report for the week ending last Saturday says 5,253 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for regular unemployment benefits.

However, initial claims figures for the week prior — revised up from 5,698 to 7,667 — were the highest since late July.

The last time the revised number of initial claims topped 7,667 was the week ending July 25, when 8,927 Oklahomans filed first-time claims for benefits.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continued claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — declined again for the 33rd consecutive week to 30,467, according to officials with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“The continued decline in claims is certainly encouraging, but we remain focused on providing Oklahomans with the help they need as they continue to navigate unemployment,” said Shelley Zumwalt, the commission's executive director.