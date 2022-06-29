U.S. Supreme Court: Oklahoma can prosecute non-Natives on tribal land

The state of Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Oklahomans when they commit crimes against tribal members on tribal land, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision Wednesday.

The court’s ruling, which clarifies its 2020 McGirt decision, is a victory for Oklahoma Attorney Gen. John O’Connor, state prosecutors and Gov. Kevin Stitt, who had argued against a state appellate court ruling that said otherwise.

The Supreme Court ruling overturns an earlier decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that determined under existing federal law the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed by non-natives against tribal members on tribal land.

The decision, authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, overturns an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling from April 2021 that vacated the Tulsa County conviction and sentence for Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta.

“We conclude that the Federal Government and the State have concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians in Indian country,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote in the opinion. “We therefore reverse the judgment of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and remand the case for further proceedings not inconsistent with this opinion.”

The jurisdictional question became an issue after the Supreme Court issued its so-called McGirt ruling in July 2020 that determined the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals later expanded the ruling to include five other tribal reservations covering most of eastern Oklahoma. Prior to Wednesday's ruling, crimes committed on tribal land were prosecuted either in tribal or federal court, depending on the facts of the case.

The state of Oklahoma appealed the OCCA decision and several others in criminal cases like it where a non-tribal member victimized a tribal member on tribal land.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who backed the state’s appeal, called fallout from the McGirt ruling the “most pressing issue” for the state of Oklahoma. Attorneys for the state have claimed in court filings that no other decision by the U.S. Supreme Court has “had a more immediate and destabilizing effect on life in an American state” than the McGirt ruling.

The ruling Wednesday follows a decision earlier this year by the Supreme Court to reject a request by the state of Oklahoma to overturn its McGirt decision entirely.

The opinion was joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the McGirt opinion, wrote the dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“Today the Court rules for Oklahoma,” Gorsuch wrote in his dissenting opinion. “In doing so, the Court announces that, when it comes to crimes by non-Indians against tribal members within tribal reservations, Oklahoma may 'exercise jurisdiction.'

“But this declaration comes as if by oracle, without any sense of the history recounted above and unattached to any colorable legal authority. Truly, a more ahistorical and mistaken statement of Indian law would be hard to fathom.”

The Supreme Court did agree though to take up a portion of the state’s appeal in Castro-Huerta’s case and others that dealt with whether the state shares criminal jurisdiction with federal prosecutors in cases where the suspect is non-Indian and the victim is Indian.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Castro-Huerta in 2017 of child neglect. He was serving a 35-year prison term for the conviction when the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his judgment, citing the McGirt ruling.

Since the case was overturned, Castro-Huerta, who is not an American Indian, has already pleaded guilty to similar charges in federal court, where he awaits sentencing.

Castro-Huerta was initially charged in state court after his then-5-year-old stepdaughter, who suffered from cerebral palsy and was legally blind, was admitted in 2015 to a Tulsa hospital emergency room in critical condition.

The child, who weighed just 19 pounds at the time, was dehydrated, emaciated, and covered in lice and excrement, according to court records.

State of Oklahoma officials contended the state needed jurisdiction so it could prosecute cases like Castro-Huerta’s that involved non-tribal members victimizing tribal members on reservation land.

But unlike other cases where the statute of limitations may have prevented another prosecution, federal prosecutors were able to charge Castro-Huerta.

The Supreme Court landmark McGirt decision recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disestablished by Congress.

Supreme Court ruling today overturns the OCCA ruling that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try criminal cases within the Muscogee Nation reservation that involved a member of a federally recognized tribe. Jurisdiction in those cases rests with the federal government or tribal government, depending on the facts of the case, the state appellate court ruled.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since both expanded and imposed restrictions on the original McGirt ruling.

The state appellate court, in a series of decisions, has ruled that five other eastern Oklahoma tribes’ reservations with similar treaties with the U.S. government also were never disestablished.

As a result, much of the eastern half of Oklahoma has been acknowledged to be “Indian Country” when it comes to tribal criminal jurisdiction.

The acknowledged tribal reservations covered by the McGirt ruling are those of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Quapaw and Seminole nations.

The state appellate court earlier ruled that the ruling did not apply to inmates seeking post-conviction relief, meaning those whose original appeals had been exhausted were not eligible for relief under McGirt.

The Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected the state’s argument that the McGirt ruling should be overturned. It did, though, agree to take up the state’s contention that it has concurrent jurisdiction in cases involving nontribal suspects and tribal victims.

This story will be updated.

