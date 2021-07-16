 Skip to main content
U.S. Senate Challenger Lahmeyer reports $200,000 in second quarter contributions
U.S. Senate Challenger Lahmeyer reports $200,000 in second quarter contributions

America's Frontline Doctors (copy)

Donors of note to Lahmeyer included Oklahoma County Republican Party Chairman Ken Warner, who contributed $2,000.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

Republican U.S. Senate challenger Jackson Lahmeyer received $211,706.96 in contributions during the three months ending June 30, according to a Federal Elections Committee report filed late Thursday.

Lehmeyer, a Tulsa-area pastor, is challenging incumbent James Lankford in next year's GOP primary.

Lankford, who's second-quarter filing was reported earlier, took in almost $665,000 for the same period.

Donors of note to Lahmeyer included Oklahoma County Republican Party Chairman Ken Warner, who contributed $2,000.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

