U.S. Senate Challenger Lahmeyer reports $200,000 in second quarter contributions

Republican U.S. Senate challenger Jackson Lahmeyer received $211,706.96 in contributions during the three months ending June 30, according to a Federal Elections Committee report filed late Thursday.
Lehmeyer, a Tulsa-area pastor, is challenging incumbent James Lankford in next year's GOP primary.
Lankford, who's second-quarter filing was reported earlier, took in almost $665,000 for the same period.
Donors of note to Lahmeyer included Oklahoma County Republican Party Chairman Ken Warner, who contributed $2,000.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.