U.S. Sen Jim Inhofe heaves annual sigh of relief at defense bill's passage

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, got a lot of things he wanted in the defense bill passed and sent to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, but F-35s for the Air National Guard's 138th Fighter Wing based in Tulsa were not among them.

Instead, the National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions for continued upgrades to the 138th's F-16, which an Inhofe staffer described as the best and most advanced in the military.

Inhofe, local leaders and 138th commanders have for years tried to bring the Air Force's newest combat craft to the Tulsa International Airport base, to no avail. According to reports, the Air Force wants all new F-35s to active duty.

The bill passed Wednesday does include substantial funds for Oklahoma's four major military posts and a provision that will allow the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant to "tap into natural resources for on-site energy production," according to a summary provided by Inhofe's office.

It also includes at least $3 million for what was described as "building the relationship" between the University of Tulsa and the Army. That relationship appears to be mostly in the realm of cyber security, which is a particular strength of TU.