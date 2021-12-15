U.S. Sen Jim Inhofe heaves annual sigh of relief at defense bill's passage

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, got a lot of things he wanted in the defense bill passed and sent to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, but F-35s for the Air National Guard's 138th Fighter Wing based in Tulsa were not among them.
Instead, the National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions for continued upgrades to the 138th's F-16, which an Inhofe staffer described as the best and most advanced in the military.
Inhofe, local leaders and 138th commanders have for years tried to bring the Air Force's newest combat craft to the Tulsa International Airport base, to no avail. According to reports, the Air Force wants all new F-35s to active duty.
The bill passed Wednesday does include substantial funds for Oklahoma's four major military posts and a provision that will allow the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant to "tap into natural resources for on-site energy production," according to a summary provided by Inhofe's office.
It also includes at least $3 million for what was described as "building the relationship" between the University of Tulsa and the Army. That relationship appears to be mostly in the realm of cyber security, which is a particular strength of TU.
The summary said the bill also includes research and development opportunities for the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.
For OU, those seem to be mostly in areas related to Tinker Air Force Base, including materials, radar, artificial intelligence and manufacturing.
OSU said it will be able to build on its work with unmanned aircraft.
"While I still don’t agree to every provision in the legislation, there is a reason the National Defense Authorization Act has passed for 60 consecutive years — it stays true to its objective of ensuring service members have the training, resources and equipment they need to complete the mission and return home safely,” Inhofe said.