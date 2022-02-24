U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is expected to announce within the next few days that his long and storied political career will come to an end when the current Congress expires next January.
Calls and messages to Inhofe's staff were not returned Thursday afternoon following New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin's tweet that he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.
Several sources have since confirmed that they've been told the same thing.
Inhofe was elected to finish a partial Senate term in 1994 and was last elected in 2020. His current term expires in 2026.
If Inhofe does indeed announce his retirement effective early next year, a special election would be held on the same schedule as other elections this year. A new law, enacted only last year, that allows for the appointment of U.S. senators to fill vacancies would not come into play.
In fact, that law would apply only if a vacancy occurs before March 1, which is Tuesday.
Possible successors to Inhofe would likely include 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, who has made no secret of his interest in the Senate and has the financial wherewithal to overpower the many other Republican contenders interested in the job.
Other potential candidates, either for the Senate vacancy or the 1st District, should Hern run for Senate, include state Sen. Nathan Dahm and Jackson Lahmayer, who are both campaigning against Oklahoma's other U.S. senator, James Lankford.
Lankford is up for reelection this year.
Inhofe is currently the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He previously served as chairman of that committee and as chairman and ranking Republican of the Environment and Public Works Committee, a position that gave him considerable power in matters related to highways, airports and oil and gas regulation.
Inhofe was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and moved to the Senate in 1994. His 35 years in Congress are the most in state history.
Prior to his congressional career, Inhofe served in the Oklahoma House and Senate, was the Republican nominee for governor in 1974 and served three two-year terms as Tulsa's mayor.
All told, Inhofe has been in 51 elections, beginning with a state House special election in 1966, and lost only three times — for governor in 1974 to Democrat David Boren; for Congress in 1976 to Democratic incumbent James R. Jones; and for mayor in 1984 to Democrat Terry Young.
He replaced Jones in Congress in 1986 and Boren in the Senate in 1994 after both retired.