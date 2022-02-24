U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe expected to announce retirement

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is expected to announce within the next few days that his long and storied political career will come to an end when the current Congress expires next January.

Calls and messages to Inhofe's staff were not returned Thursday afternoon following New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin's tweet that he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.

Several sources have since confirmed that they've been told the same thing.

Inhofe was elected to finish a partial Senate term in 1994 and was last elected in 2020. His current term expires in 2026.

If Inhofe does indeed announce his retirement effective early next year, a special election would be held on the same schedule as other elections this year. A new law, enacted only last year, that allows for the appointment of U.S. senators to fill vacancies would not come into play.

In fact, that law would apply only if a vacancy occurs before March 1, which is Tuesday.