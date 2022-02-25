U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

James Inhofe, Oklahoma’s high-ranking and longest-serving member of Congress, announced Friday he will leave office by early 2023 and endorsed his latest chief of staff in the special election that will determine his successor.
“It is bittersweet, but with a clear heart, that Kay and I announce that at the end of the year, I will retire from the United States Senate,” Inhofe said in a written press statement.
Inhofe’s announcement was set for an Oklahoma City press conference, but he was unable to attend in person because he has COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his chief of staff.
Inhofe, 87, is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee and past chairman. He served previously as chairman and ranking Republican of the Environment and Public Works Committee, a position that gave him considerable power in matters related to highways, airports and oil and gas regulation.
Inhofe was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and moved to the Senate in 1994. His 35 years in Congress make him the longest serving member from Oklahoma in state history.
He was last elected in 2020, meaning his current term doesn’t expire until 2026.
Now that Inhofe has announced his upcoming resignation, a special election will be held on the same schedule as other elections this year.
In addition to announcing he will retire and step down in January 2023, Inhofe also endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland.
The Bartlesville native graduated from Bartlesville High School and the University of Arkansas Walton School of Business, with a bachelor's degree in finance. He went to work for Inhofe 12 1/2 years ago, working his way up to chief of staff about five years ago.
On his candidate web site, Holland said he was moved to go into government work by his dissatisfaction with Barack Obama’s early years in the Oval Office.
“Witnessing Barack Obama move our country toward socialism, Luke knew he had to enter public service and fight to get America back to its foundation of freedom and Christian values,” the site states. “He joined Sen. Inhofe working hand-in-glove fighting socialists in Washington, standing up for our freedoms, and working to pass and defend the Trump agenda.”
Oklahoma’s other Senator, James Lankford, said Inhofe’s departure marks the loss of a “warrior” for the entire U.S. Senate.
“His legacy in the Senate will be remembered as a fighter for our military service members and our nation’s infrastructure. Oklahomans will remember his leadership when they’re driving on sound highways and bridges — but he will also be known for his love for Jesus and his love for sharing Jesus with the world,” Lankford said.
Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R-Oklahoma, said he will not be running for Inhofe’s seat but joined other leaders celebrating Inhofe’s five decades of service to his fellow Oklahomans, including his early stints as Tulsa mayor and in the state legislature..
“For five decades, Jim has served the people of Oklahoma with the utmost integrity and purpose,” Lucas said. “Sen. Inhofe’s calling — whether it be from the importance of family and serving those around you or from his moral compass and patriotism — is a combination of duty and decency.”
Lucas called Inhofe a “true statesman” to all those who have had the privilege to watch him up close and work alongside him in congress.
“Jim’s work advocating for numerous policies and practices that he believed were worthy of his country has made our entire nation stronger, safer, and has made a loving impact on millions of families across the United States,” Lucas said. “But we all know Jim takes greatest pride in the many ways he helped his fellow Oklahomans back home. From being a larger-than-life advocate for Oklahoma’s military installations to improving infrastructure across the state, Jim Inhofe has made an impact on Oklahomans that will be felt for generations.”
In addition to a statement thanking Inhofe for his service, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will be continuing to work for "all 4 million Oklahomans."
“Senator Jim Inhofe has served the State of Oklahoma with unwavering devotion," Stitt said in a statement. "At every turn, Oklahoma has benefited from his profound vision for a strong national military, robust infrastructure system, and vibrant domestic energy production. I am grateful he has committed to serving the state and our nation through the end of 2022.”