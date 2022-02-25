U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R-Oklahoma, said he will not be running for Inhofe’s seat but joined other leaders celebrating Inhofe’s five decades of service to his fellow Oklahomans, including his early stints as Tulsa mayor and in the state legislature..

“For five decades, Jim has served the people of Oklahoma with the utmost integrity and purpose,” Lucas said. “Sen. Inhofe’s calling — whether it be from the importance of family and serving those around you or from his moral compass and patriotism — is a combination of duty and decency.”

Lucas called Inhofe a “true statesman” to all those who have had the privilege to watch him up close and work alongside him in congress.

“Jim’s work advocating for numerous policies and practices that he believed were worthy of his country has made our entire nation stronger, safer, and has made a loving impact on millions of families across the United States,” Lucas said. “But we all know Jim takes greatest pride in the many ways he helped his fellow Oklahomans back home. From being a larger-than-life advocate for Oklahoma’s military installations to improving infrastructure across the state, Jim Inhofe has made an impact on Oklahomans that will be felt for generations.”