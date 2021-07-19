U.S. Sen. James Lankford joins complaints about passport backlog

U.S. Sen. James Lankford on Monday joined a growing Congressional chorus demanding the U.S. State Department speed up processing of passport applications.

“The current processing time for a routine passport or passport renewal application is 18-24 weeks — nearly four times longer than the typical processing time of 4-6 weeks in the fall of 2020," Lankford said in a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. "I have heard from an unusually large number of constituents whose vacations, work trips, and honeymoons were cancelled due to these delays and did not receive adequate assistance from the Department of State, which is totally unacceptable."

A week ago the members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to Blinken complaining of the long delays. On Wednesday the State Department official in charge of passports acknowledged the problem, saying the agency had been overwhelmed by a combination of short staffing and an unusually high number of applications as travel restrictions are lifted.

Lankford, in his letter, indicates technology failures by a third-party vendor may also be a problem.

Lankford and the State Department said the current backlog exceeds 2 million applications, compared to a 1.7 million backlog in spring 2020.