 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Sen. James Lankford joins complaints about passport backlog
0 Comments

U.S. Sen. James Lankford joins complaints about passport backlog

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Lankford (copy)

Lankford

 Associated Press file

U.S. Sen. James Lankford on Monday joined a growing Congressional chorus demanding the U.S. State Department speed up processing of passport applications.

“The current processing time for a routine passport or passport renewal application is 18-24 weeks — nearly four times longer than the typical processing time of 4-6 weeks in the fall of 2020," Lankford said in a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. "I have heard from an unusually large number of constituents whose vacations, work trips, and honeymoons were cancelled due to these delays and did not receive adequate assistance from the Department of State, which is totally unacceptable."

A week ago the members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to Blinken complaining of the long delays. On Wednesday the State Department official in charge of passports acknowledged the problem, saying the agency had been overwhelmed by a combination of short staffing and an unusually high number of applications as travel restrictions are lifted.

Lankford, in his letter, indicates technology failures by a third-party vendor may also be a problem.

Lankford and the State Department said the current backlog exceeds 2 million applications, compared to a 1.7 million backlog in spring 2020.

Officials say both are related to COVID-19 and the fact that passport applications must be processed at government facilities. Those were briefly closed last year and many remain understaffed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lankford said most should be fully operational by now.

"In my view, nearly all of these sites should be operating at full capacity at this juncture unless the local COVID restrictions in their city of operation explicitly prohibit it," Lankford wrote.

"With the worst of COVID-19 now behind us, these 26 centers should be serving the American people at full speed," he said.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting
Govt-and-politics

Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting

  • Updated

Oklahoma Republicans have been very tight-lipped about the meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church, 1230 N. Sooner Road in Edmond, but the meeting's agenda includes consideration of a resolution to censure Lankford because he did not go along with several other Republicans, including the state's House delegation, in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from claiming the presidency in January.

Related story: Attack on Lankford reflects tensions between elected officials and their parties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News