U.S. Sen. James Lankford flexes finances in latest filing

Almost all of the challengers' money has gone to Lankford's two GOP primary opponents, Jackson Lahmeyer and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.

Lahmeyer raised about $153,000 in the fourth quarter and has raised more than $600,000 since launching his campaign last spring, but he has only $71,500 in cash. He's spent $7,000 out of his own pocket, according to the report.

Dahm, whose campaign didn't begin until September, raised more than $95,000 in the quarter but has almost $83,000 in cash. In total he's received almost $147,000.

The two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn, have only been in the race a few months. Bollinger has raised a total of about $31,500, while Horn has received more than $54,000, including $4,675 of her own money.

With none facing an imminent threat to re-election, Oklahoma's five incumbent Republican House members reported solid if unsurprising fundraising totals for the fourth quarter.