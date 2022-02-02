U.S. Sen. James Lankford flexes finances in latest filing

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford and the rest of Oklahoma's congressional delegation continue to pile up huge financial advantages over potential challengers, according to Federal Election Commission reports filed this week.
With almost $750,000 raised in 2021's fourth quarter and $2.8 million in cash, Lankford's financial resources dwarf those of the two Republicans and two Democrats campaigning against him.
As an incumbent, he's been able to tap into a vast fundraising network that includes other Republican members of Congress, platforms such as the GOP's Win Red and the bipartisan Pro-Israel America PAC.
Pro-Israel America, for instance, directed $65,500 in individual contributions to Lankford in the last quarter alone and more than $110,000 for the election cycle.
Lankford also has the advantage of being at it longer, having been first elected to Congress in 2010 and the Senate in 2014. His network apparently includes a clutch of fans around Nashville, Tennessee, for instance, who gave a combined $47,600 during the period ending Dec. 31.
By comparison, Lankford's four opponents combined raised $332,486.02 in the fourth quarter. They have a little over $300,000 in cash — about one-ninth Lankford's balance.
Almost all of the challengers' money has gone to Lankford's two GOP primary opponents, Jackson Lahmeyer and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.
Lahmeyer raised about $153,000 in the fourth quarter and has raised more than $600,000 since launching his campaign last spring, but he has only $71,500 in cash. He's spent $7,000 out of his own pocket, according to the report.
Dahm, whose campaign didn't begin until September, raised more than $95,000 in the quarter but has almost $83,000 in cash. In total he's received almost $147,000.
The two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn, have only been in the race a few months. Bollinger has raised a total of about $31,500, while Horn has received more than $54,000, including $4,675 of her own money.
With none facing an imminent threat to re-election, Oklahoma's five incumbent Republican House members reported solid if unsurprising fundraising totals for the fourth quarter.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who represents Tulsa County, weighed in with a quarterly take of $190,399 and cash on hand of nearly $560,000. Adam Martin, one of two 1st District Democrats to have filed notices of candidacy with the FEC, has raised less than $16,000 total. The other Democrat, John Swoboda, has not filed any campaign finance reports.
Candidacies do not become official until the filing period in mid-April. Party primaries are June 28.