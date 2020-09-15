U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Abby Broyles

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, an Oklahoma native who frequently butts heads with Sen. Jim Inhofe, has endorsed Abby Broyles, Inhofe's Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.

Broyles' campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday.

“Abby and I have quite a bit in common," Warren said in a statement released by Broyles. "We are both born and raised Oklahoma women who put ourselves through law school and have fought for accountability and transparency. I know she’ll carry that same determination and grit into the United States Senate."

Broyles, 30, is a heavy underdog against the 85-year-old Inhofe, who is seeking a fifth full term in the Senate and entered Congress four years before Broyles was born.

Two independents and a Libertarian are also on the ballot.

Warren was born and raised in the Oklahoma City area but has not lived in the state since high school. She finished fourth in March's Oklahoma Democratic presidential primary.