U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Abby Broyles for Senate
Democratic Senate nominee Abby Broyles records a video at a commercial shoot for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe on Aug. 22. Broyles was attempting to talk to Inhofe in order to set up a debate between the candidates.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, an Oklahoma native who frequently butts heads with Sen. Jim Inhofe, has endorsed Abby Broyles, Inhofe's Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.

Broyles' campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday.

“Abby and I have quite a bit in common," Warren said in a statement released by Broyles. "We are both born and raised Oklahoma women who put ourselves through law school and have fought for accountability and transparency. I know she’ll carry that same determination and grit into the United States Senate."

Inhofe's campaign then mocked the endorsement, saying he would be happy to publicize it himself.

“If Abby Broyles believes Sen. Warren’s endorsement is something Oklahomans value, the Inhofe campaign would happily cut an ad helping her share the news," said Evan Handy, Inhofe's campaign manager. "Abby would make a great senator for Massachusetts. This endorsement proves she doesn’t represent Oklahoma values."

Broyles, 30, is a heavy underdog against the 85-year-old Inhofe, who is seeking a fifth full term in the Senate and entered Congress four years before Broyles was born.

Two independents and a Libertarian are also on the ballot.

Warren was born and raised in the Oklahoma City area but has not lived in the state since high school. She finished fourth in March's Oklahoma Democratic presidential primary.

Known for her consumer advocacy, particularly in financial affairs, and her direct manner, Warren seems to be a frequent irritant to Inhofe, particularly as a member of the Armed Services Committee he chairs. Most recently, Inhofe was miffed by Warren's amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the renaming of military bases whose current names honor Confederate officers.

“I’m proud to receive Senator Warren’s support," Broyles said in a written statement. "Her focus on protecting health care is vital for Oklahoma’s families. I know we’ll work together in the Senate for what’s best for Oklahoma and the country, because when you want something done, you send Oklahoma women."

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Most Popular

Cherokee Heritage Center to be owned by tribe under new plan
Cherokee Heritage Center to be owned by tribe under new plan

  • Updated

The Cherokee National Historical Society announced its intent to partner with the Cherokee Nation on a strategic plan that would transfer all of its assets to the tribe. Among the nonprofit entity’s holdings are the Cherokee Heritage Center’s 44-acre campus in Park Hill and the Cherokee National Archives, which contains historical records and artifacts dating back to the 1700s.

+4
Inmate advocates rally outside Eddie Warrior Correctional Center over COVID-19 epidemic
Inmate advocates rally outside Eddie Warrior Correctional Center over COVID-19 epidemic

  • Updated

Angie Pitts, an activist from Tulsa, kneeled on the grass just beyond the prison's fence and said, "These people matter, governor (Stitt). I'm pleading with you."

Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19; coronavirus suspected in another Oklahoma prisoner's death

Oklahoma inmate dies after hospitalization for 'symptoms associated with COVID-19'

Inmate advocates raise concerns about conditions amid COVID-19 outbreak at Taft women's prison

