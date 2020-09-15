U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Abby Broyles for Senate

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, an Oklahoma native who frequently butts heads with Sen. Jim Inhofe, has endorsed Abby Broyles, Inhofe's Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 general election.

Broyles' campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday.

“Abby and I have quite a bit in common," Warren said in a statement released by Broyles. "We are both born and raised Oklahoma women who put ourselves through law school and have fought for accountability and transparency. I know she’ll carry that same determination and grit into the United States Senate."

Inhofe's campaign then mocked the endorsement, saying he would be happy to publicize it himself.

“If Abby Broyles believes Sen. Warren’s endorsement is something Oklahomans value, the Inhofe campaign would happily cut an ad helping her share the news," said Evan Handy, Inhofe's campaign manager. "Abby would make a great senator for Massachusetts. This endorsement proves she doesn’t represent Oklahoma values."

Broyles, 30, is a heavy underdog against the 85-year-old Inhofe, who is seeking a fifth full term in the Senate and entered Congress four years before Broyles was born.

Two independents and a Libertarian are also on the ballot.