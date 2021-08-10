U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin says his recruits could tip the House scales in 2022

Two, they have to put at least $100,000 of their own money into the campaign.

Three, they must have full family support.

Anyone who's held more than two elected offices, Mullin said, "they're looking for a career in politics."

The money, said Mullin, proves the candidate does not need the job and won't be influenced by the fear of losing it.

"You have to be willing to fire yourself," Mullin said. "You may have to take a vote that won't be popular but you know it's the right vote. If it's your livelihood, and you step across that threshold ... how much is that going to weigh on your decision."

Some congressional critics say the problem is too many millionaires in the House and Senate is the problem, not too few. The median net worth for the two chambers is just over $1 million.

Mullin, who owns several successful plumbing-related businesses, put more than $250,000 of his own money into his first campaign in 2012. He has since recovered that from contributions, which is not unusual.

Although Mullin insists he is not a "career politician," he is expected to seek a fifth term next year after initially promising he would serve no more than three.