Turnpikes moving to cashless toll payment method

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is moving toward a cashless toll payment system, with the Creek, Kilpatrick and H.E. Bailey turnpikes the first to transition to cashless tolling, said Jack Damrill, OTA spokesman.

The Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes will be the last to be converted, he said.

Through a system called PlatePay, license plate readers will capture information, and a bill will be sent to the vehicle's registered owner.

The cashless rates on average will be 75% higher than what cash customers had paid, Damrill said.

The OTA piloted a cashless system in 2017 at the Creek Turnpike's Peoria-Elm interchange in Jenks, but the tolls there are the same as the cash rate, he said.

The OTA approved a resolution on Tuesday for new rates on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City for those who do not have a PikePass. The rate adopted Tuesday for that urban turnpike is 75% higher than the current cash rate.

The current PikePass rate on the Kilpatrick from Interstate 35 to Interstate 40 is $2.60, said Damrill. Cash customers pay $3. PlatePay customers will pay $5.30, Damrill said.