Turnpikes moving to cashless toll payment method

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is moving toward a cashless toll payment system, with the Creek, Kilpatrick and H.E. Bailey turnpikes the first to transition to cashless tolling, said Jack Damrill, OTA spokesman.
The Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes will be the last to be converted, he said.
Through a system called PlatePay, license plate readers will capture information, and a bill will be sent to the vehicle's registered owner.
The cashless rates on average will be 75% higher than what cash customers had paid, Damrill said.
The OTA piloted a cashless system in 2017 at the Creek Turnpike's Peoria-Elm interchange in Jenks, but the tolls there are the same as the cash rate, he said.
The OTA approved a resolution on Tuesday for new rates on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City for those who do not have a PikePass. The rate adopted Tuesday for that urban turnpike is 75% higher than the current cash rate.
The current PikePass rate on the Kilpatrick from Interstate 35 to Interstate 40 is $2.60, said Damrill. Cash customers pay $3. PlatePay customers will pay $5.30, Damrill said.
The new rates will go into effect July 25 as the OTA phases out cash collection booths on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Damrill said.
“When you look at cashless tolling, that is not something new,” said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz. “It is not cutting edge. It has been around for a long time.”
“The No. 1 motivating factor to moving to a cashless tolling format is the safety of the traveling public and the accident histories we have at our tolling plazas,” Gatz said.
Most accidents occur when a motorist exits the main road, stops to pay a toll and then reenters the main road, Gatz said.
“We see some terrible accidents at toll plazas,” he said.
Damrill said officials hope to have the entire system completely converted in four to five years, ending the ability to pay cash for tolls.
Motorists will still be able to pay via a PikePass, and PikePass rates will not be changing, Damrill said.
Motorists using a PikePass have tolls deducted automatically from a prepaid account as they drive over toll roads.
Oklahoma began using the PikePass system in 1991, and currently 2.1 million PikePasses are in use, Damrill said.
