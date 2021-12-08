Turnpike widening, Gilcrease Expressway part of $5 billion road plan for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz on Tuesday outlined a 15-year, $5 billion roadway improvement plan that includes widening the rest of the Turner Turnpike.
The OTA recently completed a widening project at the east end of the toll road between the state’s two largest cities, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Widening the rest of the highway is needed, Gatz said.
“The facility, when completed, will be unlike anything that exists in this country,” Gatz said.
His comments were made during the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s regular meeting in Oklahoma City. No action was taken.
The plan includes introducing new access points across the turnpike system, Gatz said.
When the Turner Turnpike was built, some communities, such as Depew, were bypassed and left without a good connection to the highway, Gatz said.
On the Turner Turnpike, new interchanges are needed to serve communities such as Bristow, Chandler and Stroud, he said.
Additional access points will increase safety and economic development, he said.
Plans also include widening the Will Rogers Turnpike and completing the Gilcrease Expressway’s northern leg and connecting it to the Tisdale Expressway in Tulsa.
The south end of the Will Rogers Turnpike from Tulsa to Claremore needs to be widened and include new interchanges, Gatz said. In addition, the two bridges over the Verdigris River need to be widened, Gatz said, adding that “it won’t be inexpensive.”
The plan also includes improvements to help alleviate traffic on Interstate 35 and Interstate 44 in south Oklahoma City.
Improvements are also planned for the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City and the Creek Turnpike in the Tulsa area.
On the Creek Turnpike, the bridges over Haikey Creek are due for major maintenance work, Gatz said.
A portion of the Kilpatrick Turnpike also needs to be widened, he said. The section is from Interstate 35 just south of Edmond to Interstate 40, said Terri Angier, a Transportation Department spokeswoman.
Gatz said tolls will have to be increased to pay for the plan.
“I’m very pleased to see the process begin for this critical development,” said Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Chairman Gene Love. “The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has always exemplified a successful business model. We, as the board, will make sure this plan and the projects that emerge from it will be done in a professional and fiscally responsible manner.”
Gatz said the plan could change.
“This is a transparent, early announcement,” he said. “We have a lot of work left to do to start to put detail to it.”
In related action, Gatz called attention to a section of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that provides an interstate designation for U.S. 412 from Interstate 35 east to Interstate 49 in Arkansas.
“That would include the Cimarron and Cherokee turnpikes and the section of 412 really between state Highway 99 and the end of the Cherokee Turnpike that is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation section,” Gatz said.
The designation can only be put on that section of U.S. 412 after the length is brought up to interstate standards, Gatz said.
“It means after we do the work to bring the corridor up to interstate standards, it is already approved to have an interstate shield put on it, designating it as the best facility available.
“It is not part of the turnpike plan but connects to a lot of it,” Gatz said.
In unrelated action, the OTA voted to raise Gatz’s annual salary to $240,000 from $185,000, a move that would have to be approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The board considered regional averages when considering the pay increase.
Gatz is head of the OTA and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which both pay his salary.