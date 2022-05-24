Turnpike Authority to consider Gilcrease Expressway tolls in July

OKLAHOMA CITY — Toll rates for the soon-to-be opened Gilcrease Expressway extension could be set July 26.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz was asked Tuesday about the project during the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting.

Gatz said the toll road is expected to open in mid-to late summer.

“I think it is going along pretty well,” he said. “We will have an item in front of the board sometime between now and the July meeting — looking like the July meeting — talking about the final tolling configuration.”

He said the OTA has gotten feedback from members of the Berryhill community.

Berryhill-area residents told the OTA in April that elimination the toll on the section of the highway between 41st Street and 51st Street was a top priority. That section had been free since completion but will have a toll as soon as the rest of the five-mile turnpike is opened to traffic.

“We are looking at options and looking at reducing the toll rate as much as we can,” said James Poling, an OTA spokesman. “Under the current funding mechanism, it has to be tolled.”

Poling said no price range is available for the four sections of the new road that will be tolled.

He said the OTA is considering a lot of factors and considering how best to keep the rates low while meeting its financial obligations.

The OTA undertook the project at the invitation of a lot of different parties, including the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County and the Indian Nations Council of Governments, Gatz said. He said the parties needed a plan to leverage resources to build one of the most expensive sections of highway in Oklahoma.

The $330 million, five-mile turnpike has 22 bridges, including several large ones over the Arkansas River, Gatz noted.

It will complete the gap from where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of 51st Street in west Tulsa to just north of U.S. 412 — the Sand Springs Expressway — at Edison Street west of downtown Tulsa. All of the roads that will connect to the turnpike are free roads.

Construction of the roadway began Jan. 30, 2020.

Under a recently announced 15-year, $5 billion roadway improvement plan, the Gilcrease Expressway is set to get further work.

The plan calls for the completion of Gilcrease’s northern leg, connecting it to the Tisdale Expressway.

The plan also calls for several other projects, including widening the rest of the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Tulsa and widening the Will Rogers Turnpike between the Catoosa area and Claremore.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.