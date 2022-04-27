OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved taking out a $200 million line of credit with Wells Fargo to pay for engineering, expansion or construction of toll roads in advance of a $5 billion statewide expansion.
Turnpike Authority approves $200 million line of credit ahead of massive toll road expansion
- Steve Lackmeyer The Oklahoman
