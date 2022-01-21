Tulsa Regional Chamber announces legislative priorities for 2022

Tourism, technology and mental health are among the legislative priorities formally announced Friday for the the Tulsa Regional Chamber's OneVoice Agenda for the year.
OneVoice is a collaboration of more than 75 northeastern Oklahoma chambers of commerce, municipalities, counties and other organizations with input from hundreds of individuals, businesses and nonprofit concerns.
The 2022 agenda includes 15 state and 15 federal priorities spread across several general areas.
State priorities
• Technology transfer: This includes fostering "the vibrant exchange of ideas between our universities, our researchers, our entrepreneurs, and our existing employers."
• Marijuana: The Chamber calls for additional resources to bring the medical marijuana sector "into compliance with business standards." A separate item encourages changing federal banking laws to accommodate medical marijuana businesses.
• Tourism: Advocates using American Rescue Plan Act money for tourism, including marketing and support of growing film and music sectors.
• Innovation-led economic development: This item calls for a "comprehensive strategy" to develop "innovation and economic diversification" in areas such as life sciences, advanced mobility and energy technology.
• Open Meeting Act modernization: "Whenever practical, public bodies should be required to provide a live stream of meeting proceedings," including state agencies, boards and commissions.
• Data privacy legislation: The Chamber opposes aggressive data privacy legislation pursued by some lawmakers, particularly in the House. Many businesses, particularly those in the telecommunications sector, say such regulation is unnecessary and overly burdensome.
• Hydrogen: The Chamber supports a push at the Capitol to develop hydrogen energy.
• Roads and bridges: A perennial entry on the list, this year's agenda includes new interchanges and widening for metro freeways.
• Direct flights: Another frequent entry.
• McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System Infrastructure Revolving Fund: Requesting at least $4 million to address maintenance issues that the Army Corps of Engineers says it can't afford to fix.
• Mental health workforce: More money to train and incentivize additional mental health providers.
• Teacher shortage: Calls for "innovative approaches to update the teacher certification process."
• Mental health in schools: More mental health counselors in schools, more staff training and stronger connections between schools and providers.
• K-12 funding: The chamber says school funding is not just about teacher pay.
• Higher education: Calls for reversing the decadeslong trend of reduced state support for public colleges and universities.
Federal priorities
• Economic development programs: The chamber supports a variety of federal programs it says "have proven to be effective and beneficial to the Tulsa region." These include grants for infrastructure and planning and a partnership with the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance to help small- and medium-size manufacturers.
• Natural gas: The chamber says natural gas should be viewed as "an affordable fuel that can significantly reduce greenhouse gases" as "our national energy system evolves toward … renewable forms of energy."
• Safe Banking Act: This would allow banks to do business with marijuana businesses that are legal under state law without running afoul of federal regulators.
• The Revitalizing Downtown Act: In response to the sudden drop in demand for commercial office space, Congress is considering incentives to repurpose "obsolete" office buildings for housing and other uses.
• Biomedical/life sciences: The construction of new Veterans Affairs and psychiatric hospitals adjacent to the Oklahoma State University Medical Center on the southwest edge of downtown Tulsa prompted the chamber to urge the state's congressional delegation to go after federal research and training money for the region.
• Historic tax credits: Another perennial, now being promoted as a way to rehabilitate old school buildings.
• Tulsa International Airport control tower: The airport authority and the Federal Aviation Authority are at loggerheads over who should pay to replace the current, long-outdated tower.
• Cybersecurity: Businesses are worried that new federal regulations will be too complicated and expensive.
• McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System: This partners with the similar state priority. Some of the issues in the chamber's federal request were addressed this week by a Biden administration announcement that it was putting $14 billion into rivers and ports, includeing MKARNS.
• Psychiatric inpatient treatment: This request focuses on Medicare rules and mental health parity.
• Financial aid: "Simplify student loans by eliminating interest and replacing it with a one-time, non-compounding origination fee that borrowers will pay over the life of the loan, and place borrowers in an income-based repayment plan. … Allow short-term, industry-driven training programs to qualify for financial aid and expand student loan forgiveness … for graduates in high-demand occupations."
• COVID-19 mandates: This would seem to have been largely addressed by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, but the chamber says businesses shouldn't have the job of enforcing such mandates.
• Telehealth: Continue access to telehealth and virtual care services beyond the current public health emergency.
• Immigration reform: The chamber says it supports comprehensive immigration reform that "enables the U.S. to attract the best and brightest talent from around the world." It also calls for support of the DREAM Act, which provides legal status for residents born in other countries but brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
• Pell Grants: Calls for expansion of the federal post-secondary education student aid program.