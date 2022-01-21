Tulsa Regional Chamber announces legislative priorities for 2022

• K-12 funding: The chamber says school funding is not just about teacher pay.

• Higher education: Calls for reversing the decadeslong trend of reduced state support for public colleges and universities.

Federal priorities

• Economic development programs: The chamber supports a variety of federal programs it says "have proven to be effective and beneficial to the Tulsa region." These include grants for infrastructure and planning and a partnership with the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance to help small- and medium-size manufacturers.

• Natural gas: The chamber says natural gas should be viewed as "an affordable fuel that can significantly reduce greenhouse gases" as "our national energy system evolves toward … renewable forms of energy."

• Safe Banking Act: This would allow banks to do business with marijuana businesses that are legal under state law without running afoul of federal regulators.

• The Revitalizing Downtown Act: In response to the sudden drop in demand for commercial office space, Congress is considering incentives to repurpose "obsolete" office buildings for housing and other uses.