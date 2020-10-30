 Skip to main content
Tulsa Regional Chamber announces endorsements

The slate of election endorsements announced Friday by the Tulsa Regional Chamber includes all three City Council incumbents and Tulsa County Commission incumbent Karen Keith.

Also on the list are eight incumbent legislators plus Jo Anna Dossett, the Democratic candidate for the open Senate District 35 seat.

City Councilors endorsed are Cass Fahler in District 5, Connie Dotson in District 6 and Lori Decter Wright in District 7.

Legislators endorsed are Sen. Dave Rader (SD 35) and Reps. Terry O’Donnell (HD 23), Kyle Hilbert (HD 29), Mark Laswon (HD 30), Jadine Nollan (HD 66), Lonnie Sims (HD 68), Meloyde Blancett (HD 78) and Melissa Provenzano (HD 79).

The chamber also endorses State Question 814, which would direct a share of payments that would normally go to the state’s Tobacco Settlement Trust Fund to Medicaid, instead.

