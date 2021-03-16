Tulsa pastor challenges Lankford for Senate with boost from Trump loyalist Michael Flynn

Those who have wondered why all of Oklahoma's congressional delegation, save one, went along with an unsubstantiated, fruitless and ultimately dangerous denial of November's presidential election results got an answer on Tuesday.

Flanked by a cadre of former President Donald Trump loyalists that included retired Gen. Michael Flynn and local COVID-19 contrarians, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer formally announced that he is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat now held by James Lankford in the 2022 Republican primary.

Lankford is expected to seek reelection but has not formally declared.

Lankford, said Lahmeyer, is a "good guy" but "not very strong." He implied that Lankford, a Baptist minister, is perhaps not as strong in his faith as he could be.

Lankford didn't just support a bill replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday; he introduced it.

Most of all, Lankford ultimately refused to go along with a formal objection to the November election results — and apologized to Black Tulsans for not having understood why those challenges offended them.