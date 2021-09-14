Tulsa lawmaker plans bill in response to physicians' dismissal from Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board

Stitt has pushed for managed care, something opposed by several lawmakers and medical groups. The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled that the governor did not have the power to implement managed care.

Lawmakers in 2019 gave Stitt more authority over boards and commissions, including the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Senate Bill 456 gave the governor the ability to hire, fire and set the salary of the OHCA director. It also increased the number of Oklahoma Health Care Authority board members to nine from seven.

The measure increased the number of appointees given to the governor from three to five.

The House speaker and Senate pro tem each have two appointees.

Nichols said his bill would restore the requirement that at least two of the governor’s appointees must be consumers of the state Medicaid system and at least one must be licensed to practice medicine in Oklahoma.

Nichols said his measure would restore language with regard to board member experience and regard for geographic, gender and racial diversity. It would change the terms of board members, he said, to align to the term of their appointer.