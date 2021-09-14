Tulsa lawmaker files legislation that would require schools to commemorate 9/11, Oklahoma City bombing

The anniversaries of Sept. 11 and April 19 would have to be observed by every public school in the state under legislation filed this week by state Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa.
House Bill 2970, which could not be heard until the 2022 legislative session, would require one minute of silence on those dates in remembrance of the terrorist attacks that happened then.
April 19 is the anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, when Timothy McVeigh exploded a truck bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in 1995, killing 168 people.
Sept. 11 is the anniversary of simultaneous attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington and a thwarted attempt to destroy the U.S. Capitol. Nearly 3,000 people are known to have died.
“Students of all ages in our public schools need to be made aware of the attacks that happened against our citizenry on these dates,” Dills said in a press release. “Only through education and awareness can we hope to prevent such senseless acts of terrorism in the future.”
An Oklahoma City police car is shown decorated with the words "We will never forget" and a miniature American flag near the devastation of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 24, 1995.