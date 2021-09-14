Tulsa lawmaker files legislation requiring schools to commemorate 9/11, Oklahoma City Bombing

The anniversaries of Sept. 11 and April 19 would have to be observed by every public school in the state under legislation filed this week by state Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa.

House Bill 2970, which could not be held until the 2022 legislative session, requires one minute of silence on those dates in remembrance of terrorist attacks.

April 19 is the anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing, when Timothy McVey exploded a truck bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people.

Sept. 11 is the anniversary of simultaneous attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington and a thwarted attempt to destroy the U.S. Capitol. Nearly 3,000 are known to have died.

“Students of all ages in our public schools need to be made aware of the attacks that happened against our citizenry on these dates,” Dills said in a press release. “Only through education and awareness can we hope to prevent such senseless acts of terrorism in the future.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.