Tulsa-based nonprofit becomes state's health information exchange after contentious chapter

Oklahomans are closer to having their medical records digitally follow them throughout the state to improve care, closing a contentious chapter in the state’s quest for health information.

MyHealth Access Network — a Tulsa-based nonprofit health information exchange — has agreed to operate as the state’s designated health information exchange, or HIE.

MyHealth will operate on a platform built by Orion Health, a global technology company that won a competitive bid against MyHealth in late 2020 to deliver a statewide HIE. The Tulsa nonprofit later unsuccessfully challenged the state’s bid process.

Health information exchanges are hubs for medical records that allow members, such as hospitals and clinics, secure electronic access to a person’s medical history. Advantages also are derived from the opportunity for researchers to analyze vast medical data to drive public health decisions.

MyHealth, Orion Health and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority — all lauded the agreement.

“MyHealth has been in Oklahoma for more than a decade connecting and delivering services but has never really had a strong partnership with the state before, which has presented a challenge, frankly, compared to our peer states,” said Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth.

Under the agreement, MyHealth is named as the state’s health information exchange, keeps its governance for existing members intact, and will upgrade to Orion’s software, which the OHCA purchased in the earlier bid process.

“The technology part and to an extent the data connectivity part is much easier than the governance and the trust,” Kendrick said.

Under the agreement, the state will get three seats added to MyHealth’s current 18-person board of directors.

Carter Kimble, executive director of the state’s existing health information exchange, formerly known as OKSHINE, or the Oklahoma State Health Information Network, said the state’s goal in the bid process was to acquire top-notch technology — not governance or administration.

Kimble said the new partnership is an acknowledgement of that second piece. He described Orion’s technology as incredible but like a “car without gas” if providers don’t participate.

“We think we’ve been able to kind of thread a needle and get state-of-the-art technology just with the purchasing and expenditure power of the state now partnered up with a trusted, non-state expert and executor to come execute and start our vision here,” Kimble said.

He hopes all hospital data interactions will be “firing full bore” in the system by the end of the calendar year.

Kendrick estimates that MyHealth already had 80% to 85% of health care activity in Oklahoma in its system before the partnership with the state, which he estimates can “pretty easily” increase the percentage to 95% within 12 to 18 months.

He added that naming MyHealth as the state’s health information exchange allows federal dollars to flow here in support of HIE efforts.

After standing up the first priorities — such as hospitals — future HIE projects will center on long-term care and rural health.

Kimble said many long-term care entities are “hungry for this information” but aren’t technologically equipped to receive or use the data in a meaningful way.

He said home health and telemedicine also are “wildly ripe” for the transformational opportunity that information about specific patients provides.

For example, some home health providers use tablets to take down notes when they go into a patient’s home. But where do those notes go? And with accurate information about patients’ history, telemedicine can become a more personalized experience.

“Usually a telemedicine visit — if you’re not an established patient — is a patient history and ‘tell me what you know,’” Kimble said. “And then it’s best guess from there.

“Well now we’re going to be able to equip those telemedicine visits.”

Kendrick credited the state for taking a step back, listening to community stakeholders, and then acting on that feedback to help foster the partnership.

“We were able to work out a more productive pathway for everybody,” he said.

MyHealth won’t be paid more than $2.6 million in fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30, according to the contract, which was signed in mid-February.

The state in December 2020 awarded Orion Health a $49.8 million contract to create statewide interoperability of health data in the OKSHINE project.

In the bidding process, MyHealth had submitted a “best and final offer” of $41.7 million — $8.1 million less than Orion. The nonprofit says it later offered an unsolicited bid of $19.9 million after the state publicized a Medicaid change that essentially allowed MyHealth to cut costs in half without reducing deliverables.

The OHCA’s choice of Orion drew concern from an arm of the federal government and 13 major entities in Oklahoma — all of which expressed support for MyHealth.

The Tulsa-based nonprofit filed a protest with the state alleging that the bid process was “heavily flawed” and “arbitrary,” but the state’s purchasing director turned it away as “without merit.”

Kimble later said the state’s competitive bid targeted modernizing and connecting disparate health record repositories within the government, not competing with MyHealth.

